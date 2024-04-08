 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chemical Market to Surge to USD 10.1 Billion by 2030 with 31.9% CAGR

Posted on 2024-04-08 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Richmond, United States, 2024-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chemical Market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2030. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chemical Market is revolutionizing the chemical industry by offering advanced data analytics, predictive modeling, and process optimization solutions. This blog delves into its significance, current trends, and transformative impact on chemical research, development, and manufacturing.

Request free Sample:
https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/3601 

Major Players In Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chemical Market Include:

  • BASF
  • Dow
  • IBM
  • Intel
  • Microsoft
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Momentive
  • Novozymes
  • PPG Industries
  • Solvay
  • Others

Market Trends and Drivers:

  • Accelerated Drug Discovery and Development: AI-enabled algorithms and predictive modeling techniques expedite drug discovery and development processes by analyzing molecular structures, predicting compound properties, and identifying potential drug candidates with greater accuracy and efficiency.
  • Materials Design and Optimization: AI algorithms assist in materials design and optimization by predicting material properties, synthesizing novel compounds, and optimizing formulations for desired performance characteristics, leading to the development of innovative materials for various applications.
  • Process Optimization and Efficiency: AI-driven process optimization solutions enhance manufacturing efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and minimize waste by optimizing process parameters, monitoring equipment performance, and predicting maintenance needs in chemical production plants.
  • Regulatory Compliance and Safety: AI technologies facilitate regulatory compliance and safety in the chemical industry by analyzing chemical data, predicting toxicity levels, and assessing environmental risks to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and protect human health and the environment.

Request for Discount :
https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/3601

Major Segmentations Are Distributed as follows:

  • By Type
    • Hardware
    • Software
    • Services
  • By Application
    • Discovery of new materials
    • Production optimization
    • Pricing optimization
    • Load forecasting of raw materials
    • Product portfolio optimization
    • Feedstock optimization
    • Process management & control
  • By End-use
    • Base Chemicals & Petrochemicals
    • Specialty Chemicals
    • Agrochemicals
    • Others
  • By Region
    • North America
      • US
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Argentina
      • Colombia
      • Chile
      • Peru
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • Italy
      • Spain
      • U.K.
      • BENELUX
      • CIS & Russia
      • Nordics
      • Austria
      • Poland
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • South Korea
      • India
      • Thailand
      • Indonesia
      • Malaysia
      • Vietnam
      • Australia & New Zealand
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa
      • Saudi Arabia
      • UAE
      • South Africa
      • Nigeria
      • Egypt
      • Israel
      • Turkey
      • Rest of MEA

Recent Developments

  • In November 2023, Kebotix has just unveiled a cutting-edge AI-powered platform designed to assist chemical companies in streamlining and enhancing their manufacturing processes.
  • In October 2023, ChemAxon has revealed the creation of an innovative AI-powered platform aimed at aiding chemists in the design and synthesis of novel molecules.

Core Features and Applications: AI in the chemical industry offers various features and applications, including:

  • Predictive Modeling and Simulation: AI algorithms enable predictive modeling and simulation of chemical reactions, properties, and processes, allowing researchers to explore various scenarios, optimize conditions, and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, and chemical engineering.
  • Virtual Screening and Compound Selection: AI-based virtual screening tools analyze chemical databases, predict compound activities, and prioritize lead candidates for further experimental validation, streamlining the drug discovery process and reducing time and cost.
  • Smart Manufacturing and Process Control: AI-powered smart manufacturing solutions monitor and control chemical production processes in real-time, optimizing resource utilization, minimizing downtime, and ensuring product quality and consistency in chemical manufacturing facilities.
  • Data Analytics and Insights: AI platforms analyze large volumes of chemical data, including research papers, patents, and experimental results, to extract insights, identify trends, and support decision-making in chemical research, innovation, and business strategy.

Buy Now market report:
https://www.marketdigits.com/checkout/3601?lic=s

Conclusion:

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chemical Market is experiencing rapid growth and adoption as chemical companies recognize the transformative potential of AI technologies in driving innovation, efficiency, and sustainability across the chemical value chain. By embracing AI-driven solutions, chemical manufacturers can accelerate research and development, optimize manufacturing processes, and ensure regulatory compliance, positioning themselves for success in an increasingly competitive and dynamic market landscape. As AI continues to advance and new applications emerge, the AI in Chemical Market will continue to evolve, offering new opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and value creation in the chemical industry.

 Contact Us:
1248 CarMia Way Richmond,
VA 23235, United States.
Phone: +1 510-730-3200
Email: sales@marketdigits.com
Website: https://www.marketdigits.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution