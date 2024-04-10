Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Projected to Exceed USD 928.9 Million by 2030

Posted on 2024-04-10 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Richmond, United States, 2024-Apr-10 — /EPR Network/ —

In 2022, the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market was assessed at USD 195.6 Million. Forecasts suggest a significant expansion to USD 928.9 Million by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) are complex carbohydrates naturally found in breast milk, playing a vital role in infant health and development. With their diverse biological functions and potential applications in infant formula, functional foods, and pharmaceuticals, the HMO Market is witnessing significant growth and innovation. In this blog, we delve into the significance, trends, and market potential of HMOs, shedding light on their transformative impact on nutrition and health.

Download free Sample:
https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/1073

Major Players In Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Include: 

  • ROYAL DSM
  • Biosynth Carbosynth
  • Dextra Laboratories Ltd
  • Elicityl S.A.
  • Inbiose NV
  • Glycosyn
  • Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
  • Nestle Health Science
  • Medolac Laboratories
  • DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences
  • BASF SE
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Royal Friesland Campina N.V
  • Others

Key Trends and Innovations:

  • Advancements in HMO Production: Innovations in biotechnology and enzymatic synthesis enable the production of HMOs on a commercial scale, offering a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to extraction from breast milk. Biotechnological methods, such as fermentation using genetically engineered microorganisms, allow for the production of structurally identical HMOs with consistent quality and purity, meeting the growing demand from infant formula manufacturers and dietary supplement producers.
  • Functional Food and Nutraceutical Applications: Beyond infant nutrition, HMOs hold promise for use in functional foods and nutraceuticals targeting various health conditions, including gastrointestinal disorders, immune disorders, and metabolic diseases. HMOs mimic the biological activities of human milk, modulating immune responses, inhibiting pathogen adhesion, and promoting beneficial gut bacteria, making them valuable ingredients in dietary supplements, probiotics, and medical foods.
  • Regulatory Support and Market Expansion: Regulatory agencies worldwide recognize the safety and nutritional importance of HMOs, paving the way for their inclusion in infant formula and dietary supplements. With regulatory approvals and endorsements from health organizations, the HMO Market is poised for expansion, attracting investment from food and pharmaceutical companies seeking to capitalize on the growing demand for natural and functional ingredients.
  • Consumer Awareness and Demand: Rising awareness of the health benefits of breast milk and HMOs among consumers drives market demand for HMO-enriched products and formulations. Parents increasingly seek infant formula options that mimic the composition of breast milk, recognizing the importance of HMOs in supporting infant health and development. As consumer preferences shift towards clean label and natural ingredients, HMOs emerge as a key differentiator in the competitive infant nutrition market.

Request for Discount :
https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/1073 

Major Segmentations Are Distributed as follows:

  • By Type
    • 2’FL
    • 3’FL
    • 3’SL
    • 6’SL
  • By Application
    • Infant Formula
    • Functional Food & Beverage
    • Food Supplements
  • By Distribution Channel
    • Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
    • Drug Store or Pharmacy
    • Mass Merchandiser
    • Departmental Stores
    • Mono-brand Stores
    • Specialty Stores
    • Online Sales Channel
  • By Region
    • North America
      • US
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Argentina
      • Colombia
      • Chile
      • Peru
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • UK
      • Germany
      • France
      • Italy
      • Spain
      • Russia
      • BENELUX
      • CIS & Russia
      • Nordics
      • Austria
      • Poland
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • South Korea
      • Thailand
      • Indonesia
      • Malaysia
      • Vietnam
      • Australia & New Zealand
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Rest of the World
      • Saudi Arabia
      • UAE
      • South Africa
      • Nigeria
      • Egypt
      • Israel
      • Turkey

Recent Developments

  • In October 2023, HMOs, were officially allowed to be used in infant formula in China. This was announced by two foreign companies, IFF and dsm-firmenich, as well as the major local dairy company, Mengniu.


Market Potential and Opportunities: The Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market presents significant opportunities for innovation and growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness, technological advancements, and regulatory support. As manufacturers invest in research and development, production scale-up, and product diversification, the market for HMOs is expected to expand across diverse applications, including infant nutrition, functional foods, and dietary supplements. Collaboration among industry stakeholders, research institutions, and regulatory agencies will be crucial for unlocking the full potential of HMOs and realizing their impact on global nutrition and health.

Buy Now market report:
https://www.marketdigits.com/checkout/1073?lic=s

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Human Milk Oligosaccharides represent a promising frontier in nutrition and health, offering multifaceted benefits for infants and consumers of all ages. As scientific understanding of HMOs continues to evolve and their commercialization accelerates, the market for HMO-enriched products is poised for rapid growth and innovation. By harnessing the power of HMOs to support infant health, gut microbiome balance, and immune function, stakeholders can contribute to a healthier and more resilient future for generations to come.

 Contact Us:
1248 CarMia Way Richmond,
VA 23235, United States.
Phone: +1 510-730-3200
Email: sales@marketdigits.com
Website: https://www.marketdigits.com

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution