Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Projected to Exceed USD 928.9 Million by 2030

In 2022, the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market was assessed at USD 195.6 Million. Forecasts suggest a significant expansion to USD 928.9 Million by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) are complex carbohydrates naturally found in breast milk, playing a vital role in infant health and development. With their diverse biological functions and potential applications in infant formula, functional foods, and pharmaceuticals, the HMO Market is witnessing significant growth and innovation. In this blog, we delve into the significance, trends, and market potential of HMOs, shedding light on their transformative impact on nutrition and health.

Download free Sample:

https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/1073



Major Players In Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Include:

ROYAL DSM

Biosynth Carbosynth

Dextra Laboratories Ltd

Elicityl S.A.

Inbiose NV

Glycosyn

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Nestle Health Science

Medolac Laboratories

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

BASF SE

Abbott Laboratories

Royal Friesland Campina N.V

Others

Key Trends and Innovations:

Advancements in HMO Production: Innovations in biotechnology and enzymatic synthesis enable the production of HMOs on a commercial scale, offering a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to extraction from breast milk. Biotechnological methods, such as fermentation using genetically engineered microorganisms, allow for the production of structurally identical HMOs with consistent quality and purity, meeting the growing demand from infant formula manufacturers and dietary supplement producers.

Functional Food and Nutraceutical Applications: Beyond infant nutrition, HMOs hold promise for use in functional foods and nutraceuticals targeting various health conditions, including gastrointestinal disorders, immune disorders, and metabolic diseases. HMOs mimic the biological activities of human milk, modulating immune responses, inhibiting pathogen adhesion, and promoting beneficial gut bacteria, making them valuable ingredients in dietary supplements, probiotics, and medical foods.

Regulatory Support and Market Expansion: Regulatory agencies worldwide recognize the safety and nutritional importance of HMOs, paving the way for their inclusion in infant formula and dietary supplements. With regulatory approvals and endorsements from health organizations, the HMO Market is poised for expansion, attracting investment from food and pharmaceutical companies seeking to capitalize on the growing demand for natural and functional ingredients.

Consumer Awareness and Demand: Rising awareness of the health benefits of breast milk and HMOs among consumers drives market demand for HMO-enriched products and formulations. Parents increasingly seek infant formula options that mimic the composition of breast milk, recognizing the importance of HMOs in supporting infant health and development. As consumer preferences shift towards clean label and natural ingredients, HMOs emerge as a key differentiator in the competitive infant nutrition market.

Request for Discount :

https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/1073

Major Segmentations Are Distributed as follows:

By Type 2’FL 3’FL 3’SL 6’SL

By Application Infant Formula Functional Food & Beverage Food Supplements

By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Drug Store or Pharmacy Mass Merchandiser Departmental Stores Mono-brand Stores Specialty Stores Online Sales Channel

By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Rest of Latin America Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia BENELUX CIS & Russia Nordics Austria Poland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Rest of the World Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Nigeria Egypt Israel Turkey



Recent Developments

In October 2023, HMOs, were officially allowed to be used in infant formula in China. This was announced by two foreign companies, IFF and dsm-firmenich, as well as the major local dairy company, Mengniu.





Market Potential and Opportunities: The Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market presents significant opportunities for innovation and growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness, technological advancements, and regulatory support. As manufacturers invest in research and development, production scale-up, and product diversification, the market for HMOs is expected to expand across diverse applications, including infant nutrition, functional foods, and dietary supplements. Collaboration among industry stakeholders, research institutions, and regulatory agencies will be crucial for unlocking the full potential of HMOs and realizing their impact on global nutrition and health.

Buy Now market report:

https://www.marketdigits.com/checkout/1073?lic=s



Conclusion:

In conclusion, Human Milk Oligosaccharides represent a promising frontier in nutrition and health, offering multifaceted benefits for infants and consumers of all ages. As scientific understanding of HMOs continues to evolve and their commercialization accelerates, the market for HMO-enriched products is poised for rapid growth and innovation. By harnessing the power of HMOs to support infant health, gut microbiome balance, and immune function, stakeholders can contribute to a healthier and more resilient future for generations to come.