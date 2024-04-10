AI in Genomics Market Forecasted to Surge to USD 119.1 Billion by 2030 Growing at 40% CAGR

Richmond, United States, 2024-Apr-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The AI in Genomics market, without specific mention of 2023, was valued at USD 11.34 Billion and is projected to reach USD 119.1 Billion by 2030. This growth represents a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40% during the forecast period 2030.

The fusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with genomics has opened new avenues in the field of healthcare and biotechnology, transforming the way genetic data is analyzed, interpreted, and applied. The AI in Genomics Market is witnessing exponential growth, driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine, precision diagnostics, and drug discovery solutions. In this blog, we will explore the dynamics, trends, innovations, and growth prospects of the AI in genomics market.

Request free Sample :

https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/1062

Major vendors in the global AI in Genomics market:

NVIDIA Corporation

Microsoft

IBM

BenevolentAI

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina, Inc.

Fabric Genomics

Freenome Holdings, Inc.

Others

Understanding AI in Genomics

AI in genomics refers to the application of advanced computational techniques, machine learning algorithms, and data analytics to analyze and interpret genetic data. By harnessing the power of AI, researchers and clinicians can extract valuable insights from vast genomic datasets, uncovering patterns, associations, and genetic variations that underlie diseases, traits, and drug responses. AI in genomics enables more precise diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment strategies tailored to individual patients’ genetic makeup.

Request for Discount :

https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/1062

Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine : The shift towards personalized medicine, which emphasizes treatments tailored to individuals’ genetic profiles, is driving the adoption of AI in genomics. By analyzing patients’ genetic data, AI-powered genomics platforms can identify genetic predispositions, predict disease risks, and optimize treatment regimens for better clinical outcomes.

: The shift towards personalized medicine, which emphasizes treatments tailored to individuals’ genetic profiles, is driving the adoption of AI in genomics. By analyzing patients’ genetic data, AI-powered genomics platforms can identify genetic predispositions, predict disease risks, and optimize treatment regimens for better clinical outcomes. Advancements in Sequencing Technologies : Recent advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies have enabled the generation of large-scale genomic datasets with unprecedented speed and affordability. AI algorithms play a crucial role in processing and analyzing these complex datasets, extracting meaningful insights, and translating genomic findings into actionable clinical insights.

: Recent advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies have enabled the generation of large-scale genomic datasets with unprecedented speed and affordability. AI algorithms play a crucial role in processing and analyzing these complex datasets, extracting meaningful insights, and translating genomic findings into actionable clinical insights. Drug Discovery and Development : AI in genomics is revolutionizing the drug discovery and development process by facilitating target identification, compound screening, and biomarker discovery. AI-powered algorithms can analyze genomic data from patient cohorts, identify potential drug targets, and predict drug efficacy and safety profiles, accelerating the drug development pipeline.

: AI in genomics is revolutionizing the drug discovery and development process by facilitating target identification, compound screening, and biomarker discovery. AI-powered algorithms can analyze genomic data from patient cohorts, identify potential drug targets, and predict drug efficacy and safety profiles, accelerating the drug development pipeline. Collaboration and Partnerships: Collaboration between AI companies, biotechnology firms, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions is driving innovation and investment in the AI in genomics market. Strategic partnerships enable the integration of AI technologies with genomics platforms, accelerating research breakthroughs and commercialization efforts.

Market Trends and Innovations

Deep Learning and Neural Networks : Deep learning algorithms, such as convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and recurrent neural networks (RNNs), are gaining prominence in AI-driven genomics research. These algorithms excel at analyzing sequential data, making them well-suited for tasks such as DNA sequence analysis, gene expression profiling, and variant interpretation.

: Deep learning algorithms, such as convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and recurrent neural networks (RNNs), are gaining prominence in AI-driven genomics research. These algorithms excel at analyzing sequential data, making them well-suited for tasks such as DNA sequence analysis, gene expression profiling, and variant interpretation. Interpretation of Non-Coding Regions : AI algorithms are increasingly being applied to interpret non-coding regions of the genome, which were previously considered “junk DNA.” By analyzing regulatory elements, enhancers, and non-coding RNAs, AI in genomics can uncover novel insights into gene regulation, disease mechanisms, and therapeutic targets.

: AI algorithms are increasingly being applied to interpret non-coding regions of the genome, which were previously considered “junk DNA.” By analyzing regulatory elements, enhancers, and non-coding RNAs, AI in genomics can uncover novel insights into gene regulation, disease mechanisms, and therapeutic targets. Single-Cell Genomics: Single-cell genomics, enabled by AI-driven technologies, allows researchers to analyze individual cells’ genetic profiles with unprecedented resolution. This technology is revolutionizing our understanding of cellular heterogeneity, developmental processes, and disease pathogenesis, paving the way for more targeted and effective therapies.

Segmentations Analysis of AI in Genomics Market: –

By Offering Software Services

By Application Drug Discovery & Development Precision Medicine Diagnostics Animal Research and Agriculture Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies Others

By Functionality Genome Sequencing Gene Editing Clinical Workflows Predictive Genetic Testing & Preventive Medicine

By End User Drug Discovery & Development Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies Government Organizations Research Organizations Others

By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Rest of Latin America Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia BENELUX CIS & Russia Nordics Austria Poland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Nigeria Egypt Israel Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Recent Developments

September 2023, Xampla launched consumer brand Morro to make bio-based and edible packaging competitive with plastics.

Xampla launched consumer brand Morro to make bio-based and edible packaging competitive with plastics. February 2023, Accenture has strategically invested, utilizing Accenture Ventures, in Ocean Genomics, a technology and AI-focused company specializing in advanced computational platforms. These platforms aim to support biopharmaceutical companies in enhancing the discovery and development processes for more effective diagnostics and therapeutics.

Buy Now :

https://www.marketdigits.com/checkout/1062?lic=s

Conclusion

In conclusion, the AI in Genomics Market represents a transformative paradigm shift in healthcare and biotechnology, enabling more precise, efficient, and personalized approaches to diagnosis, treatment, and drug discovery. As AI technologies continue to integrate with genomics platforms and informatics systems, the market will unlock new opportunities for improving human health, driving scientific discovery, and revolutionizing the practice of medicine. With collaboration, innovation, and strategic investments, AI in genomics is poised to realize its full potential and reshape the landscape of genomic medicine in the years to come.

Contact Us:

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235, United States.

Phone: +1 510-730-3200

Email: sales@marketdigits.com

Website: https://www.marketdigits.com