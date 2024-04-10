Automotive Wireless Charger Market Outlook Shows Growth to USD 2.83 Billion by 2030 at 10.2% CAGR

Richmond, United States., 2024-Apr-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The Automotive Wireless Charger Market, was valued at USD 1.43 Billion and is projected to reach USD 2.83 Billion by 2030. This growth signifies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period 2030.

Innovation in automotive technology continues to redefine the driving experience, and one such advancement is wireless charging for electric vehicles (EVs) and mobile devices. The Automotive Wireless Charger Market is witnessing significant growth as automakers and consumers embrace the convenience, efficiency, and safety benefits of wirelessly charging electric vehicles and mobile devices. In this blog, we will explore the dynamics, trends, innovations, and growth prospects of the automotive wireless charger market.

Major Players In Automotive Wireless Charger Market Include:

HARMAN

2E

Aircharge

Belkin

Continental

etatronix

hoco Tech

Huawei

Infineon

LG

MPS

NXP

Powermat

ROHM

Delphi Technologies

Denso

TDK

Qualcomm

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Würth Elektronik eiSos

Others

Driving Forces Behind Automotive Wireless Charging

Wireless charging technology eliminates the need for physical cables, offering a seamless and hassle-free charging experience for electric vehicles and mobile devices. In the automotive sector, wireless chargers enable EV owners to conveniently recharge their vehicles at home, in parking lots, or on the go without the inconvenience of plugging and unplugging cables. Moreover, wireless chargers contribute to safer driving by reducing distractions and clutter inside the vehicle.

Market Dynamics

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles : The growing adoption of electric vehicles worldwide is a key driver for the automotive wireless charger market. As EV ownership increases, there is a growing demand for convenient and efficient charging solutions that enhance the overall user experience and address range anxiety concerns.

: The growing adoption of electric vehicles worldwide is a key driver for the automotive wireless charger market. As EV ownership increases, there is a growing demand for convenient and efficient charging solutions that enhance the overall user experience and address range anxiety concerns. Technological Advancements : Ongoing advancements in wireless charging technology, such as higher power transfer efficiency, increased charging speeds, and enhanced interoperability standards, are driving market growth. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to improve the performance, reliability, and safety of automotive wireless chargers.

: Ongoing advancements in wireless charging technology, such as higher power transfer efficiency, increased charging speeds, and enhanced interoperability standards, are driving market growth. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to improve the performance, reliability, and safety of automotive wireless chargers. Integration with Smart Infrastructure : The integration of wireless charging infrastructure with smart city initiatives and public transportation networks is driving market expansion. Governments and municipalities are investing in wireless charging infrastructure to support the widespread adoption of electric vehicles and promote sustainable mobility solutions.

: The integration of wireless charging infrastructure with smart city initiatives and public transportation networks is driving market expansion. Governments and municipalities are investing in wireless charging infrastructure to support the widespread adoption of electric vehicles and promote sustainable mobility solutions. Consumer Preference for Convenience: Convenience is a significant factor influencing consumer purchasing decisions in the automotive sector. Wireless charging solutions offer added convenience by eliminating the need for manual cable connection, providing a seamless charging experience for EV owners and mobile device users.

Market Trends and Innovations

Bidirectional Wireless Charging : Bidirectional wireless charging systems, capable of both charging and discharging energy between vehicles and the grid, are emerging as a key trend in the automotive wireless charger market. This technology enables vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and vehicle-to-home (V2H) capabilities, allowing EVs to serve as energy storage devices and power sources during peak demand periods.

: Bidirectional wireless charging systems, capable of both charging and discharging energy between vehicles and the grid, are emerging as a key trend in the automotive wireless charger market. This technology enables vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and vehicle-to-home (V2H) capabilities, allowing EVs to serve as energy storage devices and power sources during peak demand periods. Integration with Autonomous Vehicles : The integration of wireless charging technology with autonomous vehicle platforms is gaining traction, enabling self-driving EVs to autonomously navigate to wireless charging stations for recharging. This seamless integration enhances the efficiency and convenience of EV charging, supporting the widespread adoption of autonomous electric mobility solutions.

: The integration of wireless charging technology with autonomous vehicle platforms is gaining traction, enabling self-driving EVs to autonomously navigate to wireless charging stations for recharging. This seamless integration enhances the efficiency and convenience of EV charging, supporting the widespread adoption of autonomous electric mobility solutions. Enhanced Safety Features: Automotive wireless chargers are incorporating advanced safety features such as overvoltage protection, overheating prevention, and foreign object detection to ensure safe and reliable charging operations. These safety features mitigate the risk of electrical hazards and protect both the vehicle and charging infrastructure.

Major Segmentations Are Distributed as follows:

By Power

5 W Charger

10 W Charger

15 W Charger

By Charger Type

Built-in Chargers

Portable Chargers

By Technology

Inductive Chargers

Resonant Chargers

Radio Frequency Chargers

Qi Charger

By Vehicle Category

Passenger Vehicles Mid-Size Compact Luxury SUVS

Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel

OEM’s

Aftermarket

By Region

North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Rest of Latin America Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. BENELUX CIS & Russia Nordics Austria Poland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Nigeria Egypt Israel Turkey Rest of MEA



Recent Developments

In April 2023, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced that it has released a new Qi 2.0 specification. This new specification offers a number of improvements over the previous Qi 1.3 specification, including faster charging speeds, support for multiple devices, and better foreign object detection.

In August 2023, Qualcomm announced that it has launched a new wireless charging chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This new chip is designed to support faster and more efficient wireless charging for a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Automotive Wireless Charger Market represents a pivotal advancement in automotive technology, offering convenient, efficient, and safe charging solutions for electric vehicles and mobile devices. As wireless charging technology continues to evolve and integrate with smart infrastructure and autonomous vehicle platforms, it will play a crucial role in shaping the future of sustainable mobility. With innovation, collaboration, and investments driving market growth, automotive wireless chargers are set to transform the way we power and drive vehicles in the era of electric mobility.

