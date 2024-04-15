Sustainable Tourism Market Soars to USD 8.7 Trillion by 2030 with an 18.83% CAGR Surge

Posted on 2024-04-15 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Richmond, United States, 2024-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The Sustainable Tourism Market was valued at USD 2.2 Trillion in 2022. Projections suggest a significant increase to USD 8.7 Trillion by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.83% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Sustainable tourism is gaining momentum as travelers seek more environmentally and socially responsible travel experiences. The Sustainable Tourism Market represents a shift towards more eco-friendly, ethical, and culturally sensitive practices that prioritize conservation, community engagement, and economic empowerment. In this blog, we explore the significance, trends, and opportunities within the Sustainable Tourism Market, highlighting its transformative impact on the travel industry and global sustainability efforts.

Download the Sample – https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/3786

Major Vendors in the Global Sustainable Tourism Market:

  • Basecamp Explorer AS
  • Beyonder Experiences
  • Bouteco
  • Cheeseman’s Ecological Safaris
  • G Adventures Inc.
  • Gondwana Ecotours
  • Inkaterra
  • Intrepid Group Pty Limited
  • LooLa Adventure Resort
  • NATIVE TOURS, INC.
  • Natural Habitat Adventures
  • Responsible Travel
  • Row Adventures
  • Sustainable Travel International
  • Tourism Holdings Limited
  • Undiscovered Mountains
  • Vagabond Tours Limited
  • Wild Frontiers Adventures Travel
  • Wilderness Safaris

Key Trends and Innovations:

  • Eco-Friendly Accommodations: Sustainable tourism embraces eco-friendly accommodations, including eco-lodges, green hotels, and eco-resorts that prioritize energy efficiency, waste reduction, and resource conservation. These establishments often incorporate renewable energy sources, water-saving measures, and locally sourced materials to minimize their environmental footprint while providing comfortable and authentic lodging experiences.
  • Community-Based Tourism: Community-based tourism initiatives empower local communities to participate in and benefit from tourism activities while preserving their cultural heritage and natural resources. These initiatives promote responsible tourism practices, foster cross-cultural exchange, and support sustainable livelihoods, generating positive social and economic impacts for host communities.
  • Wildlife Conservation and Ecotourism: Ecotourism experiences focus on wildlife conservation, habitat protection, and biodiversity preservation, offering travelers opportunities to observe and learn about endangered species in their natural habitats. Responsible ecotourism practices prioritize animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and education, promoting conservation awareness and fostering a deeper appreciation for the natural world.
  • Sustainable Travel Planning Tools: Travelers are increasingly using sustainable travel planning tools and platforms to make informed choices about their travel activities, accommodations, and transportation options. These tools provide information on eco-friendly destinations, green certifications, carbon offset programs, and sustainable tour operators, empowering travelers to reduce their environmental impact and support responsible tourism practices.

Request for Discount @ https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/3786

Major Segmentations Are Distributed as follows:

  • By Type
    • Ecological Tourism
    • Eco Tourism/ Green Tourism
    • Soft Tourism
    • Community Tourism
  • By Booking Channel
    • Phone Booking
    • Online Booking
    • In Person Booking
  • By Tourism Type
    • Domestic
    • International
  • By Tourist Type
    • Solo
    • Group
    • Family
    • Couples
  • By Age Group
    • Millennial
    • Baby Boomers
    • Generation X
    • Silver hair
  • By Region
    • North America
      • US
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Argentina
      • Colombia
      • Chile
      • Peru
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • UK
      • Germany
      • France
      • Italy
      • Spain
      • Russia
      • BENELUX
      • CIS & Russia
      • Nordics
      • Austria
      • Poland
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • South Korea
      • Thailand
      • Indonesia
      • Malaysia
      • Vietnam
      • Australia & New Zealand
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Rest of the World
      • Saudi Arabia
      • UAE
      • South Africa
      • Nigeria
      • Egypt
      • Israel
      • Turkey

Recent Developments

  • November 2023, Visit Keweenaw, the tourism authority for the Keweenaw Peninsula, has initiated a sustainable tourism series dedicated to promoting the preservation of Keweenaw’s dark skies for future generations and educating about the science behind preventing light pollution.
  • November 2023, NEOM has collaborated with Our Habitas to introduce three unique hotel properties with a strong emphasis on eco-tourism. These upcoming projects will be situated in a natural wadi oasis, nestled between mountains standing at an impressive height of 400 meters in Leyja.

Market Dynamics and Opportunities:

The Sustainable Tourism Market is driven by consumer demand for authentic, ethical, and environmentally friendly travel experiences, as well as growing awareness of sustainability issues among travelers, industry stakeholders, and governments. Opportunities for market expansion include investments in eco-friendly infrastructure, destination management, community empowerment, and sustainable tourism education and training.

Buy Now market report: https://www.marketdigits.com/checkout/3786?lic=s 

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the Sustainable Tourism Market represents a paradigm shift in the travel industry towards more responsible and regenerative tourism practices that balance environmental conservation, socio-cultural preservation, and economic development. By embracing sustainability principles and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, the travel industry can contribute to a greener, more inclusive, and resilient future for destinations around the world. As travelers increasingly prioritize sustainability in their travel choices, the Sustainable Tourism Market will continue to grow and evolve, driving positive social, environmental, and economic outcomes for communities and ecosystems worldwide.

 Contact Us:
1248 CarMia Way Richmond,
VA 23235, United States.
Phone: +1 510-730-3200
Email: sales@marketdigits.com
Website: https://www.marketdigits.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution