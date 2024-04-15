PINTSCH TIEFENBACH N.A. UNVEILS REIMAGINED WEBSITE ELEVATED WITH CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY

MARION, Illinois, USA, 2024-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — Pintsch Tiefenbach North America, a leading provider of innovative signaling and control systems, is proud to announce the launch of its redesigned website, powered by the latest technology and crafted by the renowned responsive website design and development firm, Precept Partners, L.L.C.

The refreshed website, accessible at www.pintschtiefenbach.us.com reflects Pintsch Tiefenbach’s N.A. commitment to staying at the forefront of technology and providing an enhanced online experience for its customers, partners and industry professionals throughout North American continent. Key features of the newly redesigned website include:

Modernized Design:

The website boasts a sleek and modern design that aligns with Pintsch Tiefenbach USA’s cutting-edge products and solutions. The user-friendly interface ensures easy navigation and a seamless browsing experience that enables customers to seamlessly navigate to major product categories such as railroad Wheel Sensors & Amplifiers, Axel Counting Technologies, Railroad Signal Systems and related Components.

Responsive Technology:

With the latest in responsive web design, the website adapts seamlessly to various devices, including desktops, tablets, and mobile phones. Users can access vital information about Pintsch Tiefenbach USA’s products and services effortlessly, regardless of their preferred device.

Enhanced Product Information Schema:

The redesigned website provides an updated and comprehensive showcase of Pintsch Tiefenbach USA’s signaling and control systems. Visitors can easily explore detailed product documentation and training videos, as well as specifications, legacy information when actively engaged in the installation or deployment of these technologies in the field.

Intuitive Navigation: The website’s intuitive navigation system ensures that users can quickly find the information they need. From product details to technical resources and direct contact information, everything is easily accessible from a wide range of devices.

Advanced Technology Integration:

Precept Partners, LLC has integrated the latest technological advancements to enhance the website’s performance and security. This ensures a seamless and safe online experience for visitors.

Russell L. Pratt, President of Pintsch North American expressed excitement about the website redesign, stating, “Our new website is a reflection of our commitment to innovation and providing our stakeholders with the best possible online experience. We believe that the redesigned platform will serve as a valuable resource for our customers, partners, and the broader rail safety industry.”

The website redesign was carried out by Precept Partners, LLC, a leading web design and development firm known for its expertise in creating visually appealing and technologically advanced responsive web platforms.

About Pintsch North America, Inc.:

The Pintsch companies are known internationally as recognized technology partners for the best railway wheel sensors, amplifiers, axle counting systems, and industrial products, including state-of-the-art rail safety solutions to ensure maximum reliability and safety for railroad signal, train control, and related transportation requirements.

Pintsch products have been proven in both the heavy freight, light rail, and industrial sectors for over 25 years with a diverse range of services from applications engineering and design, to complete turn-key installation services.

For more information visit: www.pintschtiefenbach.us.com

About Precept Partners, LLC:

Established in 2003, Precept Partners provides Internet strategies, website design, development, and online marketing services to clients in e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, the arts, and not-for-profit sectors. Recognition for their work includes coverage in The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, NPR, and Inc magazine, with client awards that include the Inc 500, the Internet Retailer 500, the Hot 100 Best Retail Websites award, the Webby award and many others.

For more information visit: www.preceptpartners.com.

Media contact:

Russell L. Pratt, President

Pintsch North America, Inc.

810 Skyline Drive, Marion, IL 62959

Ph: 618-993-8513

rlpratt@wheel-sensors.com