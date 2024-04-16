OLED Materials Market Expected to Surpass USD 109.3 Billion by 2030 with 23.0% CAGR

Richmond, United States, 2024-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The OLED Materials Market, valued at USD 25.7 Billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 109.3 Billion by 2030, with a growth rate of 23.0% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) technology has transformed the display and lighting industries with its vibrant colors, energy efficiency, and flexibility. The OLED Materials Market plays a crucial role in enabling the production of OLED displays and lighting panels by providing the necessary organic compounds, substrates, and encapsulation materials. In this blog, we delve into the dynamics, innovations, and implications shaping the OLED Materials Market.

Major vendors in the global OLED Materials market:

Dupont

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Hodogaya Chemical Co. Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Novaled GmBH

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

TCI America

The Dow Chemical Company

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Universal Display Corporation

Understanding OLED Materials

OLED materials are the building blocks of OLED devices, including emissive layers, charge transport layers, and encapsulation materials. These materials are typically organic compounds that emit light when an electric current passes through them. Key components include organic semiconductors, hole transport materials, electron transport materials, and encapsulation layers. The selection and optimization of OLED materials are critical for achieving high efficiency, color purity, and long-term stability in OLED devices.

Market Dynamics

Rapid Growth in OLED Display Market : The OLED Materials Market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing adoption of OLED displays in smartphones, televisions, automotive displays, and wearable devices. OLED displays offer superior image quality, wide viewing angles, and ultra-thin form factors compared to traditional LCD displays. As demand for OLED displays continues to rise, the need for high-performance OLED materials, such as emissive materials with enhanced efficiency and stability, is also increasing.

: The OLED Materials Market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing adoption of OLED displays in smartphones, televisions, automotive displays, and wearable devices. OLED displays offer superior image quality, wide viewing angles, and ultra-thin form factors compared to traditional LCD displays. As demand for OLED displays continues to rise, the need for high-performance OLED materials, such as emissive materials with enhanced efficiency and stability, is also increasing. Expansion of OLED Lighting Market : In addition to displays, OLED technology is gaining traction in the lighting industry due to its energy efficiency, design flexibility, and color tunability. OLED lighting panels offer uniform illumination, low heat emission, and the ability to create unique lighting designs. As the demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions grows, the OLED Materials Market is witnessing increased demand for phosphorescent emitters, transparent conductive materials, and barrier films for encapsulation.

: In addition to displays, OLED technology is gaining traction in the lighting industry due to its energy efficiency, design flexibility, and color tunability. OLED lighting panels offer uniform illumination, low heat emission, and the ability to create unique lighting designs. As the demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions grows, the OLED Materials Market is witnessing increased demand for phosphorescent emitters, transparent conductive materials, and barrier films for encapsulation. Technological Advancements: Technological advancements are driving innovation in OLED materials, enabling improvements in efficiency, brightness, and longevity of OLED devices. Research efforts focus on developing new materials with higher quantum efficiency, better charge transport properties, and enhanced stability under prolonged operation. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing processes, such as vacuum deposition and solution processing, are enabling cost-effective production of OLED materials on large-area substrates.

Market Trends and Innovations

Emissive Materials for High-Performance Displays : Emissive materials are critical for the performance of OLED displays, determining factors such as brightness, color accuracy, and power efficiency. Recent innovations in emissive materials include phosphorescent and thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) emitters that offer high quantum efficiency and long operational lifetimes. These materials enable the production of next-generation OLED displays with vibrant colors, high contrast ratios, and low power consumption.

: Emissive materials are critical for the performance of OLED displays, determining factors such as brightness, color accuracy, and power efficiency. Recent innovations in emissive materials include phosphorescent and thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) emitters that offer high quantum efficiency and long operational lifetimes. These materials enable the production of next-generation OLED displays with vibrant colors, high contrast ratios, and low power consumption. Flexible Substrates and Encapsulation Films : Flexible OLED displays are becoming increasingly popular in applications such as curved smartphones, foldable tablets, and wearable devices. Flexible substrates, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyimide films, provide the necessary flexibility and durability for bendable OLED displays. Advanced encapsulation films, such as thin-film barriers and flexible encapsulation layers, protect OLED devices from moisture and oxygen ingress while maintaining mechanical flexibility.

: Flexible OLED displays are becoming increasingly popular in applications such as curved smartphones, foldable tablets, and wearable devices. Flexible substrates, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyimide films, provide the necessary flexibility and durability for bendable OLED displays. Advanced encapsulation films, such as thin-film barriers and flexible encapsulation layers, protect OLED devices from moisture and oxygen ingress while maintaining mechanical flexibility. Printable and Solution-Processable Materials: Solution processing techniques, such as inkjet printing and slot-die coating, offer cost-effective and scalable methods for depositing OLED materials on large-area substrates. Printable OLED materials, including soluble small molecules and polymer-based emitters, enable the fabrication of OLED displays and lighting panels using roll-to-roll manufacturing processes. These solution-processable materials hold promise for reducing production costs and enabling the mass production of OLED devices.

Implications of OLED Materials

Enhanced Display and Lighting Performance : High-performance OLED materials contribute to the superior display and lighting performance of OLED devices, including enhanced color reproduction, brightness, and efficiency. By selecting and optimizing OLED materials, manufacturers can achieve brighter displays, wider color gamuts, and longer operational lifetimes, resulting in a better user experience and increased market competitiveness.

: High-performance OLED materials contribute to the superior display and lighting performance of OLED devices, including enhanced color reproduction, brightness, and efficiency. By selecting and optimizing OLED materials, manufacturers can achieve brighter displays, wider color gamuts, and longer operational lifetimes, resulting in a better user experience and increased market competitiveness. Cost Reduction and Manufacturing Scalability : Advances in OLED materials and manufacturing processes enable cost reduction and scalability in OLED production. Solution-processable materials and roll-to-roll manufacturing techniques offer the potential for lowering production costs and increasing throughput in OLED fabrication facilities. As manufacturing yields improve and production volumes increase, the cost per unit of OLED displays and lighting panels is expected to decrease, making OLED technology more accessible to a wider range of applications.

: Advances in OLED materials and manufacturing processes enable cost reduction and scalability in OLED production. Solution-processable materials and roll-to-roll manufacturing techniques offer the potential for lowering production costs and increasing throughput in OLED fabrication facilities. As manufacturing yields improve and production volumes increase, the cost per unit of OLED displays and lighting panels is expected to decrease, making OLED technology more accessible to a wider range of applications. Sustainability and Environmental Impact: The choice of materials in OLED devices has implications for sustainability and environmental impact. As the OLED industry grows, there is increasing emphasis on developing environmentally friendly materials, reducing the use of rare and hazardous substances, and improving the recyclability of OLED devices. Sustainable OLED materials, such as bio-based polymers and non-toxic emissive compounds, help minimize the environmental footprint of OLED technology and align with global sustainability goals.

Segmentations Analysis of OLED Materials Market: –

By Type Substrates Encapsulation Anode HIL(HOLE INJECTION MATERIAL) HTL (HOLE TRANSPORT LAYER) ETL(ELECTRON TRANSPORT MATERIAL) EML(EMISSIVE MATERIAL) Cathode Others

By Application Display Television & Monitors Smartphones Notebooks & Tablets Automotive Others Lighting

By End User Residential Commercial Industrial

By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Rest of Latin America Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia BENELUX CIS & Russia Nordics Austria Poland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Rest of the World Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Nigeria Egypt Israel Turkey



Recent Developments

Jan 2024 , LG Display reportedly collaborating with automotive manufacturers on integrating OLED lighting into car interiors for customized ambient lighting.

, LG Display reportedly collaborating with automotive manufacturers on integrating OLED lighting into car interiors for customized ambient lighting. October 2023 , Osram acquired OLED lighting technology and intellectual property from OLEDWorks, aiming to strengthen its presence in the OLED lighting market.

, Osram acquired OLED lighting technology and intellectual property from OLEDWorks, aiming to strengthen its presence in the OLED lighting market. December 2023, Samsung Display announced plans to invest $8.4 billion in a new OLED production facility in South Korea, aiming to increase production capacity by 30%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the OLED Materials Market is experiencing rapid growth and innovation driven by the expanding OLED display and lighting markets. Technological advancements in OLED materials enable improvements in display performance, manufacturing scalability, and environmental sustainability. By embracing trends such as emissive materials for high-performance displays, flexible substrates for bendable devices, and solution-processable materials for cost-effective production, the OLED Materials Market is poised to continue its growth trajectory and revolutionize the display and lighting industries.

