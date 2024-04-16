Shaping the Future: Exploring the Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market in 2024

Richmond, United States, 2024-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The advanced semiconductor packaging market is a critical segment of the semiconductor industry focused on developing innovative packaging solutions to meet the evolving demands of electronic devices. Semiconductor packaging plays a crucial role in protecting semiconductor chips, providing electrical connections, and enabling miniaturization, performance enhancement, and functionality integration in electronic products. Here’s a comprehensive overview of the advanced semiconductor packaging market, highlighting key points, trends, and recent industry developments.

Major vendors in the global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market are AMD, Amkor Technology, ASE Group, Avery Dennison, China Wafer Level CSP, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, FlipChip International, HANA Micron, Hitachi Chemical, Infineon, Intel Corp, Interconnect Systems (Molex), Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology (JCET), King Yuan Electronics, Kyocera, Nepes, Powertech Technology (PTI), SIGNETICS, STMicroelectronics, Sumitomo Chemical, Tianshui Huatian, Tongfu Microelectronics, Ultratech, UTAC and Others

Key Points:

Market Growth : The advanced semiconductor packaging market has experienced significant growth driven by the increasing complexity and functionality of electronic devices, the proliferation of mobile and IoT (Internet of Things) devices, and the demand for smaller, faster, and more power-efficient semiconductor packages. Advanced packaging technologies enable semiconductor manufacturers to address performance, power, and form factor requirements while enhancing product reliability and cost-effectiveness.

: The advanced semiconductor packaging market encompasses a wide range of packaging technologies, including: Miniaturization and Integration : Advanced semiconductor packaging technologies enable miniaturization and integration of semiconductor components, allowing for higher device density, improved performance, and reduced form factors in electronic products. SiP, FOWLP, and 3D packaging solutions enable the integration of multiple chips, sensors, memory, and passive components into a single package, enhancing functionality and enabling space-saving designs for smartphones, wearables, automotive electronics, and IoT devices.

: Advanced semiconductor packaging technologies enable miniaturization and integration of semiconductor components, allowing for higher device density, improved performance, and reduced form factors in electronic products. SiP, FOWLP, and 3D packaging solutions enable the integration of multiple chips, sensors, memory, and passive components into a single package, enhancing functionality and enabling space-saving designs for smartphones, wearables, automotive electronics, and IoT devices. Performance and Reliability Enhancement: Advanced packaging technologies contribute to performance enhancement and reliability improvement in semiconductor devices by optimizing signal integrity, thermal management, power distribution, and interconnect density. Through innovations in materials, design, and manufacturing processes, advanced semiconductor packages offer superior electrical performance, lower power consumption, and increased durability, meeting the stringent requirements of high-performance computing, automotive, and industrial applications.

Key Trends:

Heterogeneous Integration : Heterogeneous integration, which involves combining different semiconductor components (e.g., logic, memory, sensors) from various technology nodes or manufacturers into a single package, is a key trend driving the advanced semiconductor packaging market. Heterogeneous integration enables system-level optimization, functional diversification, and cost reduction by leverag

: Heterogeneous integration, which involves combining different semiconductor components (e.g., logic, memory, sensors) from various technology nodes or manufacturers into a single package, is a key trend driving the advanced semiconductor packaging market. Heterogeneous integration enables system-level optimization, functional diversification, and cost reduction by leverag ing the strengths of different semiconductor technologies and suppliers.

Fan-Out Packaging Advancements : Fan-Out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) continues to evolve with advancements in panel-level processing, mold compound technology, and redistribution layer (RDL) design. Fan-Out packaging offers benefits such as reduced form factor, improved thermal performance, and cost-effective scalability for high-volume production, driving its adoption in mobile devices, consumer electronics, and automotive applications.

: Fan-Out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) continues to evolve with advancements in panel-level processing, mold compound technology, and redistribution layer (RDL) design. Fan-Out packaging offers benefits such as reduced form factor, improved thermal performance, and cost-effective scalability for high-volume production, driving its adoption in mobile devices, consumer electronics, and automotive applications. AI and Edge Computing : The proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing applications fuels demand for advanced semiconductor packaging solutions capable of supporting high-performance processors, accelerators, and memory devices in compact and power-efficient form factors. Advanced packaging technologies such as 3D stacking, SiP, and embedded die enable the integration of AI processors, sensor arrays, and memory chips into edge devices for real-time data processing and analysis.

: The proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing applications fuels demand for advanced semiconductor packaging solutions capable of supporting high-performance processors, accelerators, and memory devices in compact and power-efficient form factors. Advanced packaging technologies such as 3D stacking, SiP, and embedded die enable the integration of AI processors, sensor arrays, and memory chips into edge devices for real-time data processing and analysis. Environmental Sustainability: Environmental sustainability emerges as a key consideration in advanced semiconductor packaging, with a focus on reducing material waste, energy consumption, and carbon footprint throughout the packaging lifecycle. Green packaging initiatives promote the use of eco-friendly materials, recyclable substrates, lead-free soldering processes, and energy-efficient manufacturing practices to minimize environmental impact and support corporate sustainability goals.

Major Segmentations Are Distributed as follows:

By Type Flip-Chip Packaging Fan-Out Packaging 3D Integrated Circuit (IC) Packaging 5D Integrated Circuit (IC) Packaging Others

By Application Consumer Electronics Automotive Industrial Healthcare Telecommunication

By End Use Foundries Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs) Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Providers Automotive Manufacturers Others

By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Rest of Latin America Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia BENELUX CIS & Russia Nordics Austria Poland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Nigeria Egypt Israel Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Recent Developments

November 2023, Amkor Technology announced to invest US$ 2.0 Bn to build a new advanced semiconductor packaging and test facility in Arizona, U.S., in order to package and test chips produced at a nearby TSMC facility for Apple, Inc.

Amkor Technology announced to invest US$ 2.0 Bn to build a new advanced semiconductor packaging and test facility in Arizona, U.S., in order to package and test chips produced at a nearby TSMC facility for Apple, Inc. November 2022, Resonac, a chip materials manufacturer based in Japan, intends to establish an R&D center focused on advanced semiconductor packaging and materials in Silicon Valley. The move underscores their commitment to technological innovation in the heart of the global semiconductor industry.

Recent Industry Developments (2024):

Expansion of Advanced Packaging Facilities : Semiconductor manufacturers invest in the expansion and upgrading of advanced packaging facilities to meet growing demand for advanced packaging solutions. New fabrication plants, cleanroom facilities, and assembly lines equipped with state-of-the-art equipment support the production of advanced semiconductor packages with higher throughput, yield, and quality.

: Semiconductor manufacturers invest in the expansion and upgrading of advanced packaging facilities to meet growing demand for advanced packaging solutions. New fabrication plants, cleanroom facilities, and assembly lines equipped with state-of-the-art equipment support the production of advanced semiconductor packages with higher throughput, yield, and quality. Adoption of Fan-Out Panel-Level Packaging (FOPLP) : The adoption of fan-out panel-level packaging (FOPLP) expands as semiconductor companies leverage panel-scale manufacturing processes to achieve cost-effective packaging solutions for large semiconductor substrates. FOPLP enables high-density interconnects, fine-pitch routing, and multi-die integration on large panels, enabling efficient packaging of advanced semiconductor devices for consumer electronics and automotive applications.

: The adoption of fan-out panel-level packaging (FOPLP) expands as semiconductor companies leverage panel-scale manufacturing processes to achieve cost-effective packaging solutions for large semiconductor substrates. FOPLP enables high-density interconnects, fine-pitch routing, and multi-die integration on large panels, enabling efficient packaging of advanced semiconductor devices for consumer electronics and automotive applications. Collaboration and Standardization Efforts : Industry consortia, research organizations, and standards bodies collaborate to develop common standards, guidelines, and interoperability frameworks for advanced semiconductor packaging technologies. Collaboration initiatives facilitate knowledge sharing, technology adoption, and ecosystem development, accelerating the commercialization and widespread adoption of advanced packaging solutions across various application domains.

: Industry consortia, research organizations, and standards bodies collaborate to develop common standards, guidelines, and interoperability frameworks for advanced semiconductor packaging technologies. Collaboration initiatives facilitate knowledge sharing, technology adoption, and ecosystem development, accelerating the commercialization and widespread adoption of advanced packaging solutions across various application domains. Emergence of Chiplets and Modular Design: The concept of chiplets, which involves disaggregating semiconductor chips into smaller functional units or “chiplets” and integrating them using advanced packaging techniques, gains traction in the semiconductor industry. Chiplet-based architectures enable modular design, chip customization, and rapid prototyping, allowing semiconductor companies to mix and match chiplets from different vendors to create customized system solutions for specific applications.

In conclusion, the advanced semiconductor packaging market continues to evolve rapidly, driven by the demand for miniaturization, integration, performance enhancement, and environmental sustainability in electronic devices. Key trends such as heterogeneous integration, fan-out packaging advancements, AI and edge computing applications, and environmental sustainability initiatives shape the future of the market, driving innovation, collaboration, and standardization efforts in the semiconductor packaging ecosystem.