Taking Flight Towards Sustainability: The Aircraft Recycling Market in 2024

The aircraft recycling market plays a crucial role in the aviation industry’s efforts to manage end-of-life aircraft sustainably, responsibly, and economically. Aircraft recycling involves the dismantling, disassembly, and recycling of retired aircraft to recover valuable materials, components, and parts while minimizing environmental impact and maximizing resource efficiency. With increasing concerns about aircraft sustainability, regulatory requirements, and market demand for recycled materials, the aircraft recycling market has grown significantly in recent years. Here’s a comprehensive overview of the aircraft recycling market, highlighting key points, trends, and recent industry developments.

Major vendors in the global Aircraft Recycling Market are ADI- Aircraft Demolition & Recycling, Air Salvage International, Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions, Aircraft Part Out Company, Apple Aviation, ARC Aerospace Industries, Aviation International Recycling, ComAv Technical Services, KLM UK Engineering, Sycamore Aviation, Tarmac Aerosave, Total Technic, Universal Asset Management Inc, Vallair, VAS Aero Services and Others.

Key Points:

Market Growth : The aircraft recycling market has experienced steady growth driven by factors such as the retirement of aging aircraft fleets, increasing regulatory requirements for environmentally sustainable aircraft disposal, and growing demand for recycled materials in manufacturing industries. As airlines retire older aircraft models and replace them with newer, more fuel-efficient models, the need for efficient and environmentally responsible aircraft recycling solutions continues to rise.

End-of-Life Aircraft Management : Aircraft recycling involves the management of end-of-life aircraft, including commercial airliners, cargo planes, military aircraft, and regional jets, at various stages of their lifecycle. When aircraft reach the end of their operational service life due to age, obsolescence, or economic factors, they undergo decommissioning, dismantling, and recycling processes to recover valuable resources and mitigate environmental risks associated with aircraft disposal.

Recycling Process and Technologies : The aircraft recycling process typically involves several stages, including: Aircraft retirement and storage Parts reclamation and resale Component disassembly and separation Material recycling and recovery (e.g., metals, composites) Hazardous material management and disposal (e.g., fluids, chemicals) Environmental remediation and site restoration Advanced recycling technologies, such as automated dismantling equipment, composite material recycling processes, and environmentally friendly chemical treatments, enable efficient and safe aircraft recycling operations while minimizing waste generation and pollution.

Circular Economy Principles: Aircraft recycling aligns with principles of the circular economy by promoting resource conservation, material recovery, and waste reduction in the aviation industry. By recovering and repurposing valuable materials and components from retired aircraft, such as aluminum, titanium, carbon fiber composites, engines, avionics, and landing gear, aircraft recycling contributes to resource efficiency, cost savings, and environmental sustainability across the aerospace supply chain.

Key Trends:

Regulatory Compliance and Certification : Regulatory requirements for aircraft end-of-life management, recycling practices, and environmental sustainability drive industry-wide compliance efforts and certification initiatives in the aircraft recycling market. Regulatory bodies such as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) establish guidelines, standards, and best practices for aircraft recycling operations to ensure safety, environmental protection, and regulatory compliance.

Material Recovery and Recycling Technologies : Advancements in material recovery and recycling technologies enable the efficient and environmentally responsible recycling of aircraft components and materials. Innovations in composite material recycling, metallurgical processes, and waste-to-energy conversion techniques improve the recovery rates of valuable materials from retired aircraft, such as aluminum, titanium, copper, and high-performance composites, while reducing energy consumption and environmental impact.

Market Demand for Recycled Materials : Growing demand for recycled materials in manufacturing industries, such as aerospace, automotive, construction, and consumer electronics, drives market opportunities for recycled aircraft materials. Recycled aluminum, titanium, and carbon fiber composites from retired aircraft find applications in the production of new aircraft components, structural parts, and consumer products, offering cost savings, supply chain resilience, and sustainability benefits for manufacturers and end-users.

Sustainable Aircraft Disposal Practices: Aerospace stakeholders, including airlines, aircraft manufacturers, MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) providers, and recycling facilities, prioritize sustainable aircraft disposal practices and environmental stewardship in their operations. Collaborative initiatives, industry partnerships, and sustainability programs promote the adoption of environmentally friendly aircraft recycling solutions, waste minimization strategies, and pollution prevention measures throughout the aircraft lifecycle.

Major Segmentations Are Distributed as follows:

By Aircraft: Narrow-Body Wide-Body Regional

By Product: Component Engines Landing Gear Avionics Others Material Aluminium Other metals & alloys Other materials

By Region North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Rest of Latin America Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. BENELUX CIS & Russia Nordics Austria Poland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific



China Japan South Korea India Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Nigeria Egypt Israel Turkey Rest of MEA



Recent Developments

In October 2022, Air France-KLM and Safran Landing Systems announced a partnership in order to develop and implement a closed-loop recycling program for landing gear components. The program aims to achieve 100% recycling of landing gear components by 2030.

In May 2022, Amentum, a U.S.-based government contractor, acquired AEROS Environmental, a leading provider of aircraft recycling and parts support services. The acquisition will expand Amentum’s capabilities in the aircraft recycling market.

Recent Industry Developments (2024):

Expansion of Aircraft Recycling Facilities : Aircraft recycling facilities and specialized dismantling centers expand their capabilities and capacities to meet growing demand for aircraft recycling services worldwide. New facilities equipped with advanced recycling technologies, waste management systems, and environmental monitoring capabilities enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of aircraft recycling operations while complying with regulatory requirements and industry standards.

Innovations in Composite Material Recycling : Research and development efforts focus on advancing composite material recycling technologies to address the challenges associated with end-of-life composite aircraft structures. Innovations in mechanical recycling, chemical recycling, pyrolysis, and thermoset resin recovery enable the efficient recovery and reuse of carbon fiber composites from retired aircraft, supporting circular economy objectives and reducing landfill waste.

Collaborative Industry Initiatives : Industry associations, research organizations, and government agencies collaborate on collaborative initiatives to promote sustainable aircraft recycling practices, share best practices, and develop industry standards and guidelines. Collaborative projects focus on technology development, environmental impact assessment, regulatory compliance, and workforce training to advance the sustainability and competitiveness of the aircraft recycling market globally.

Emergence of Circular Supply Chains: Aircraft manufacturers and aerospace suppliers explore opportunities to integrate recycled materials from retired aircraft into their supply chains, supporting circular economy principles and reducing reliance on virgin materials. Circular supply chain initiatives, such as closed-loop material recycling programs and product stewardship agreements, facilitate the traceability, quality assurance, and certification of recycled aircraft materials used in new aircraft production, aftermarket components, and industrial applications.

In summary, the aircraft recycling market continues to grow and evolve as aerospace stakeholders prioritize sustainable aircraft disposal practices, resource recovery, and environmental stewardship. Key trends such as regulatory compliance, material recovery technologies, market demand for recycled materials, and collaborative industry initiatives shape the future of the aircraft recycling market, driving innovation, market expansion, and sustainability efforts in the aviation industry.