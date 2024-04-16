Probiotic Supplements Market Forecasted to Reach USD 19,737.7 Million by 2030 with 13.5% CAGR

Richmond, United States, 2024-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The Probiotic Supplements Market, valued at USD 7,162.7 Million in 2022, is projected to reach USD 19,737.7 Million by 2030, with a growth rate of 13.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Probiotic supplements have gained widespread popularity as dietary supplements that contain beneficial bacteria or yeast to promote gut health and overall well-being. The Probiotic Supplements Market is witnessing significant growth driven by increasing consumer awareness of the importance of gut health, rising prevalence of digestive disorders, and growing interest in natural health remedies. In this blog, we delve into the growth drivers, trends, and future outlook of the Probiotic Supplements Market.

Major vendors in the global Probiotic Supplements Market:

Amway (Alticor)

BioGaia USA

Bio-K+ (a Kerry company)

Danone S.A.

Deerland Enzymes (ADM)

DSM

Nestle

Probi

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

NOW Foods

STADA Arzneimittel AG

The Clorox Company

Wren Laboratories (Optibac Probiotics)

Understanding Probiotic Supplements

Probiotic supplements are formulated to deliver live microorganisms, primarily bacteria from the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium genera, to the gastrointestinal tract. These beneficial bacteria help restore the natural balance of gut microbiota, support digestive health, boost immunity, and may have additional health benefits, such as improving skin health, reducing inflammation, and enhancing mental well-being. Probiotic supplements are available in various forms, including capsules, tablets, powders, and liquids.

Market Trends

Rising Consumer Awareness : Growing awareness of the importance of gut health and the role of probiotics in maintaining digestive balance is driving consumer demand for probiotic supplements. Consumers are increasingly seeking natural solutions to support their overall health and well-being, leading to greater adoption of probiotic supplements as part of their daily wellness routine.

Expansion of Product Portfolio : The Probiotic Supplements Market is witnessing a proliferation of product offerings, with manufacturers introducing innovative formulations, delivery formats, and strains of probiotics. Companies are launching targeted probiotic supplements for specific health concerns, such as digestive health, immune support, women's health, and infant nutrition, catering to diverse consumer needs.

Focus on Research and Development: Research and development efforts in the field of probiotics are driving innovation in probiotic supplement formulations and delivery technologies. Manufacturers are investing in clinical research to demonstrate the efficacy, safety, and health benefits of probiotic strains, validating their claims and enhancing consumer confidence in probiotic supplements.

Growth Drivers

Prevalence of Digestive Disorders : The growing prevalence of digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), constipation, diarrhea, and inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) is fueling demand for probiotic supplements. Probiotics are recognized for their role in supporting gastrointestinal health, alleviating digestive symptoms, and restoring gut microbiota balance in individuals with digestive disorders.

Shift Towards Preventive Healthcare : Increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare and self-care practices is driving consumer interest in dietary supplements, including probiotics. Consumers are proactively seeking ways to maintain their health and prevent illness, leading to greater adoption of probiotic supplements as part of a holistic approach to wellness.

Growing Aging Population: The aging population is more susceptible to digestive issues and immune system decline, driving demand for probiotic supplements among older adults. Probiotics are recognized for their potential to support immune function, reduce the risk of gastrointestinal infections, and improve nutrient absorption in older individuals, contributing to market growth.

Segmentations Analysis of Probiotic Supplements Market: –

By Source Single Strain Lactobacillus Bifidobacterium Streptococcus Others Multi Strain

By Product Type Capsules/Tablets Gummies/Chewable Powder Liquid Ready to Drink Concentrate

By Health Benefit Immune Support Bone & Joint Health Cognitive Health Cardiovascular Health Digestive Health Skin & Hair Care Eye Care Allergy Management Weight Management Diabetes Management Others

Consumer Demographics Paediatric Geriatric Adult

Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Health Food Stores Pharmacies/Drugstores Online Sales Company Owned Platform E-Commerce Platform

By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Rest of Latin America Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia BENELUX CIS & Russia Nordics Austria Poland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Nigeria Egypt Israel Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Recent Developments

In October 2023, Optibac Probiotics are delighted to announce that Pregnancy has won Best Maternity Health Product in the Mums and Tots 2023 awards. Mums and Tots is the Ireland’s favourite maternity magazine and our Pregnancy product was awarded the top prize in the ‘Best Maternity Healthcare’ category, as voted for by Mum and Tots readers.

Optibac Probiotics are delighted to announce that Pregnancy has won Best Maternity Health Product in the Mums and Tots 2023 awards. Mums and Tots is the Ireland’s favourite maternity magazine and our Pregnancy product was awarded the top prize in the ‘Best Maternity Healthcare’ category, as voted for by Mum and Tots readers. In October 2023, Nestle has introduced a novel proprietary blend for infant nutrition, uniting a probiotic strain with different concentrations of six human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) to nurture the developing infant throughout various stages of life.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Probiotic Supplements Market is experiencing robust growth driven by rising consumer awareness, expanding product portfolios, and growing demand for digestive health solutions. As probiotics continue to gain traction as a mainstream health supplement, manufacturers, retailers, and healthcare professionals have the opportunity to capitalize on this trend and contribute to improved health outcomes for consumers.

