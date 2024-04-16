Booming Growth Predicted: Global 2 Loop FIBC Bags Market to Reach US$ 3.6 Billion by 2033

The global 2 loop FIBC bags market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 2.68 billion in 2023, driven by rise in bulk material transportation. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 3.0% between 2023 and 2033, and reaching a total valuation of US$ 3.6 billion by 2033.

The Asia Pacific region is renowned for its robust industrial and manufacturing sectors, necessitating efficient packaging solutions for the movement of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. 2 Loop FIBC bags have emerged as a cost-effective and convenient means of handling and transporting bulk materials, contributing significantly to the market’s growth.

Furthermore, the region’s extensive agricultural activities, encompassing crop cultivation and agribusiness, drive a strong demand for packaging solutions for commodities like grains, seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural produce. These bags offer a dependable method for packaging and transporting these goods, thereby supporting streamlined supply chain operations.

The ongoing urbanization and infrastructure development projects in Asia Pacific necessitate the transportation of construction materials, aggregates, and cement. 2 Loop FIBC bags are well-suited for bulk material transportation, which, in turn, bolsters the growth of the construction sector and the demand for these bags.

The burgeoning e-commerce sector in the region has amplified the need for efficient and secure packaging solutions for bulk products. These bags are favored for their ability to optimize warehousing, handling, and transportation processes, aligning with the logistics demands of the e-commerce supply chain. The region is expected to maintain a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.8% over the analysis period, reflecting the sustained growth and relevance of these versatile packaging solutions.

One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the 2 loop FIBC bags market is the growing agricultural activities. Agriculture remains a crucial sector globally, and the need for efficient packaging solutions for crops, seeds, fertilizers, and other agricultural products is on the rise. 2 loop FIBC bags provide a convenient means of packaging and transporting agricultural goods, helping to maintain their quality and freshness during storage and transit.

Rapid urbanization and infrastructure projects require a steady supply of construction materials such as sand, cement, and aggregates. 2 Loop FIBC bags serve as reliable containers for transporting heavy and bulky construction materials, contributing to the efficiency of construction operations and the growth of the construction industry. The safe transportation of hazardous materials is paramount in the chemical and petrochemical sectors. 2 loop FIBC bags are designed to meet stringent safety standards and can securely transport chemicals and petrochemical products, contributing to the growth of these industries.

There is a need for efficient packaging to transport essential supplies to affected regions, during emergencies and disaster relief operations. 2 loop FIBC bags can be rapidly filled with relief items and distributed, aiding humanitarian efforts.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global 2 loop FIBC bags market was valued at US$ 2.6 billion by 2022-end.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.0%.

North America is expected to hold a dominant CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

By packaging type, bottles segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 2.9% in 2033.

On the basis of application, pharmaceuticals segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 2.9% in 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, 2 loop FIBC bags market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 3.0%.

By 2033, the market value of 2 loop FIBC bags is expected to reach US$ 3.6 billion.

“Global trade and cross-border activities, across the globe, is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the 2 loop FIBC bags market in the near future,” remarks an FMI analyst .

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the 2 loop FIBC bags market are

Greif,

Chuangda Group,

Rockleigh Industries,

Propex Operating Company LLC,

CHK Manufacturing Inc.,

Delta Big Bag,

LARE FIBC LLC,

Rosenflex UK Ltd.,

CHK Manufacturing Inc.,

Bulk Corp International, and

TechnoPac GmbH.,

among others.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, LARE FIBC LLC. launched a new line of 2 Loop FIBC Bags with improved durability and puncture resistance.

In 2021, Greif announced the acquisition of Delta Big Bag, a leading manufacturer of 2 Loop FIBC Bags in North America.

In 2021, Chuangda Group launched a new line of 2 Loop FIBC Bags made from recycled materials.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global 2 Loop FIBC Bags Industry:

Size:

Up to 5 oz

Between 6 oz to 12 oz

Between 13 oz to 20 oz

Above 20 oz

Packaging Type:

Jars

Vials

Bottles

Application:

Perfumes

Essential Oils

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Other Liquids

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

