Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive Interior Market to Reach $219.6 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive interior market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive interior market is expected to reach an estimated $219.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are escalating demand for luxurious vehicles, increasing demand for sport utility vehicle, and rising interest in cutting-edge infotainment systems.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive interior market to 2030 by component (cockpit module, flooring, door panel, automotive seat, interior lighting, and others), vehicle type (passenger car and commercial vehicle), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, cockpit module, flooring, door panel, automotive seat, and interior lighting are the major segments of automotive interior market by component. Lucintel forecasts that automotive seat will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, passenger car is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on automotive interior market

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Adient, Calsonic Kansei, Faurecia Interior System, Grupo Antolin, Hyundai Mobis Company, IAC Group, Lear Corporation, Robert Bosch, Visteon Corporation, and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors are the major suppliers in the automotive interior market.

