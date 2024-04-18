Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive Interior Market to Reach $219.6 billion by 2030

Posted on 2024-04-18 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive interior market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive interior market is expected to reach an estimated $219.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are escalating demand for luxurious vehicles, increasing demand for sport utility vehicle, and rising interest in cutting-edge infotainment systems.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive interior market to 2030 by component (cockpit module, flooring, door panel, automotive seat, interior lighting, and others), vehicle type (passenger car and commercial vehicle), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, cockpit module, flooring, door panel, automotive seat, and interior lighting           are the major segments of automotive interior market by component. Lucintel forecasts that automotive seat will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, passenger car is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on automotive interior market

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Adient, Calsonic Kansei, Faurecia Interior System, Grupo Antolin, Hyundai Mobis Company, IAC Group, Lear Corporation, Robert Bosch, Visteon Corporation, and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors are the major suppliers in the automotive interior market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:
Roy Almaguer
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com
Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Wood Coating Market in Canada

Zeolite Powder Market in Canada

Particulate Matter Monitoring Market in Canada

Petrochemical Market in Canada

Power Optimizer Market in Canada

 

 

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution