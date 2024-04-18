Global Infusion Pump Market for Remarkable Growth, Expected to Reach US$209.8 Million by 2034, at a 7.2% CAGR

The global infusion pump market is on track for significant growth, with industry projections indicating a projected valuation of US$209.8 million by 2034. This expansion is fueled by a growing understanding and appreciation of the benefits infusion pumps offer in delivering precise and controlled medication dosages. The market is expected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034.

Infusion pumps play a critical role in healthcare settings, enabling the accurate and efficient delivery of fluids, medications, and nutrients to patients. As healthcare providers seek to enhance patient safety, improve medication administration practices, and optimize therapeutic outcomes, the demand for infusion pumps is expected to rise globally.

The increasing number of patients with various chronic illnesses is prompting the development of new solutions aimed for home-based infusion therapy. The elderly population, which often requires long-term care, has increased the need for these specialized infusion devices.

The market for infusion pumps is driven primarily by the healthcare industry. Infusion pumps are essential in healthcare settings because controlling chronic diseases requires accurate and continuous medication delivery.

Innovations in drug delivery technology have also contributed to the market’s growth by producing infusion pumps with specialized features to meet a range of medical needs.

Several key trends are shaping the future of the infusion pump market:

Chronic Disease Management: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and gastroenterological conditions is a major driver. These conditions often require long-term treatment, and infusion pumps play a vital role in administering medication effectively.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and gastroenterological conditions is a major driver. These conditions often require long-term treatment, and infusion pumps play a vital role in administering medication effectively. Shift to Home-Based Care: The increasing demand for home-based infusion therapies is another key factor. Infusion pumps offer a cost-effective and convenient alternative to hospital-based treatment, allowing patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes. This trend is expected to continue fueling market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The market valuation in 2022 was US$ 626

The market valuation in 2017 was US$ 543

Based on product type, volumetric pumps are expected to dominate at a value share of 22% in 2023.

India is estimated to register at a CAGR of 3.8% by 2033.

China experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 3.3% by 2033.

“Rapid technological innovations are projected to encourage companies to develop more user-friendly and technologically advanced infusion systems and is considered a major driving factor of the infusion pump market,” comments a Future Market Insights analyst

Competitive Landscape

The infusion pump industry boasts a substantial array of market participants. Research and development play a pivotal role among these players, primarily focusing on introducing eco-friendly product lines as a core aspect of their manufacturing endeavors. Furthermore, they employ various expansion strategies, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and diligent exploration of regulatory approvals to bolster their market presence.

Some of the key developments are

Voluntis, a prominent player in the healthcare software industry, joined forces with Biocon biologics to revolutionize diabetes management. The strategic partnership aims to develop and offer innovative digital therapeutics designed to support diabetes patients who rely on biologics therapy.

Mindray Medical expanded its product portfolio by introducing the BeneFusion e series. The new line includes eSP, eVP, and eDS infusion systems, representing a technological step forward. The introduction of these advanced infusion systems reflects Mindray Medical’s commitment to providing cutting-edge medical equipment to healthcare facilities.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Terumo Corporation revealed its plans to build a new manufacturing plant for its medical care solutions division. The facility will be located at the Kofu Factory premises situated in Yamanashi, Japan.

In 2023, Virginia Oncology Associates (VOA) procured the Ivenix Infusion System to deliver medications to its patients. This purchase was made under an agreement signed with Fresenius Kabi.

In 2023, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies collaborated with BioCentriq to showcase how automated cell and gene therapy platforms from Terumo can expedite the development of CAR-T cells.

Key Market Players:

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Smiths Medical

MOOG Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Kabi AG

CareFusion Corporation

ICU Medical, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Syringe Pumps

Small Volume Pump

Ambulatory Pumps

Volumetric Pumps

Peristaltic

Cassette/Piston

Implantable Pumps

Insulin Pumps

Enteral Pumps

PCA Pumps

Pump Accessories

By Modality:

Stationary Pumps

Infusion Pumps

By Application:

Chemotherapy/Oncology

Pediatrics/Neonatology

Analgesia

Gastroenterology

Hematology

Diabetes

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care

Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Europe

Oceania

MEA

