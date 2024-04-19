Rising Global Emphasis on Pollution Reduction Propels Emission Control Catalyst Market for Small Engines to Projected US$ 1,524 million Valuation by 2033, Reports Future Market Insights

The global emission control catalyst for small engine market sales is anticipated to expand at a steady 4.3% CAGR over the forecast period between 2023 and 2033, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market analysis.

Emission control catalysts are available for diesel and gasoline vehicle types. Selective catalytic reduction catalyst (SCR) is used in on-road and off-road applications. Some of the leading automobile manufacturers are using three-way catalytic converters to reduce harmful emissions. Expansion of construction and infrastructure industries will result in high sales of emission control catalysts for small engines over the forecast period.

Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines plays a vital role in curbing harmful exhaust emissions from small engines, promoting cleaner air and environmental sustainability. By efficiently converting toxic pollutants into less harmful substances, these catalysts mitigate the impact of small engine emissions on air quality. As the demand for cleaner and greener technologies rises, emission control catalysts continue to be instrumental in enhancing the performance and eco-friendliness of small engines in various applications, from lawnmowers to generators.