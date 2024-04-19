Rising Global Emphasis on Pollution Reduction Propels Emission Control Catalyst Market for Small Engines to Projected US$ 1,524 million Valuation by 2033, Reports Future Market Insights

The global emission control catalyst for small engine market sales is anticipated to expand at a steady 4.3% CAGR over the forecast period between 2023 and 2033, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market analysis.
Emission control catalysts are available for diesel and gasoline vehicle types. Selective catalytic reduction catalyst (SCR) is used in on-road and off-road applications. Some of the leading automobile manufacturers are using three-way catalytic converters to reduce harmful emissions. Expansion of construction and infrastructure industries will result in high sales of emission control catalysts for small engines over the forecast period.
Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines plays a vital role in curbing harmful exhaust emissions from small engines, promoting cleaner air and environmental sustainability. By efficiently converting toxic pollutants into less harmful substances, these catalysts mitigate the impact of small engine emissions on air quality. As the demand for cleaner and greener technologies rises, emission control catalysts continue to be instrumental in enhancing the performance and eco-friendliness of small engines in various applications, from lawnmowers to generators.
Manufacturers of catalytic converters for small engines provide a wide solution range for various applications, which include lawnmowers, trimmers, chain saws, refrigerated transportation, and others. This is one of the leading factors fueling the demand in the market.
Expansion of the construction industry due to growing industrialization across the globe will present attractive prospects for the expansion of the market. Driven by this, the overall sales in the market will total US$ 1,524 Million by the end of 2033.
Geographically, the market is predicted to be dominated by North America. High demand for gardening tools will push demand for emission control catalysts for small engines in the U.S. This in turn will present attractive prospects for the growth of the market.
Key Takeaways in Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines Market Study:
- By product type, the demand for gasoline-based emission catalysts is expected to surge at 3.8% CAGR over the forecast period.
- By application, the construction segment is estimated to account for more than 28.3% of the sales in the market.
- Germany will emerge as an attractive emission control catalyst for the small engine market, with sales growing at a 3.4% CAGR in the forecast period.
- Based on end use, the OEM segment is expected to register year-over-year growth of 3.6% in 2021.
- South East Asia and India are anticipated to collectively account for 13.7% of the total emission control catalyst for the small engine market in 2021.
“Leading manufacturers are focusing on making technological improvements. Besides this, they are investing in expansion strategies to strengthen their footprint, especially in emerging markets,” says an analyst at FMI.
Competitive Landscape in Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines
Key market participants in the global Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engine market elaborated in the report include
- BASF SE
- Johnson Matthey
- Umicore
- Corning Inc.
- Clariant AG
- Solvay SA
- Tenneco Inc.
- Cataler Corporation
- NGK Insulators Inc.
- AP Exhaust Technologies
- Catalytic Combustion Corporation
Major players in the emission control catalyst for small engines are investing in research & development for new product development. They also focus on expanding their manufacturing capabilities for emission control catalysts due to growing demand from customers across the globe. For instance:
- In Dec 2021, Clariant AG made a significant investment to modernize its research facility in Japan that manufactures custom emission catalysts.
- In Nov 2021, BASF SE received an R&D award for its new Diesel Oxidation Catalyst which was designed to reduce tailpipe emissions.
Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines Market By Category
By Product Type:
- Diesel Based Emission Catalyst
- Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)
- Selective Catalytic Reduction Catalyst (SCR)
- Catalyzed Soot Filter/Diesel Particulate Filter
- Ammonia Oxidation Catalyst (AMX)
- NOx Absorbers
- Gasoline Based Emission Catalyst
- Palladium based catalyst
- Rhodium based catalyst
- Platinum based catalyst
By Application:
- Construction
- Gardening
- Industrial
- Small Vehicles
- Refrigerated Transportation
- Domestic
By End Use:
- OEM
- Retrofit
