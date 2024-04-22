WEPACK World Expo 2024 in Shenzhen: Unveiling Key Industry Highlights

Shenzhen, China, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — WEPACK 2024 is set to occur on April 10-12, 2024, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao’an New Hall), one of the world’s largest exhibition venues. This event represents the first time it has moved from Dongguan to Shenzhen, which is China’s high-tech hub and the core engine of the development of the Guangdong-Hongkong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The 120,000-square-meter expo, coupled with several concurrent exhibitions, is on track to offer a comprehensive trade show experience for participants in the global packaging industry chain.

Organized by RX, WEPACK 2024 serves as a global commerce and trade showcase platform exhibition that spans the whole packaging industry chain and integrates series packaging exhibitions in six major sectors. The exhibitions include SinoCorrugated South 2024, SinoFoldingCarton 2024, SinoPaper South 2024, Food Pack & Tech 2024, Dprint 2024 and PACKCON 2024. WEPACK encompasses products, technologies and services involved in the complete packaging industrial chain from upstream to downstream.

By leveraging the resources accumulated from the previous expo and harnessing the scale effects of globalization and industrial layout, WEPACK connects and propels the development of the global packaging industry. This initiative creates significant value, fostering symbiotic relationships upstream and downstream in the industrial chain.

Exhibition highlights:

Over 500 specialized corrugated equipment, consumables, raw materials, and spare part producers from around the world will convene in the new exhibition hall at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.

Spanning 40,000 square meters, the exhibition hall will feature a comprehensive corrugated board and corrugated box live equipment start-up demonstration area – a convergence of internationally renowned displays, including FOSBER Group, HSIEH HSU MACHINERY, XIEYANG MACHINERY, GUMCORRU MACHINES, BOWOO, E&L, Muhlen Sohn, GKD, Kadant Johnson, Re, FULI, Borregaard, Zerone, Qingdao Kaituo, Xiehelung, Taiwan Mingwei, Xinguang, and Taiwan YCM.

Over 100 new products of folding carton post-press processing equipment, alongside highly automated and intelligent machinery. These innovations will elevate the efficiency of folding carton manufacturing and processing to unprecedented levels.

Onsite demonstration zone dedicated to digital processing centers, showcasing cutting-edge technologies in digital production.

Specialized exhibition areas tailored to various industries, including catering delivery, food & big health, beverages/alcoholic drinks, pet food & supplies, daily supplies & daily chemicals, and electronic automotive industry transportation. With over 500 new products on display, 400+ exhibitors, and 12,000+ exhibits, these areas comprehensively assist brand-owning users in selecting top-selling packaging products, building brand value, and addressing purchasing challenges.

Dedicated purchase zones for whole-set equipment of digital processing centers, inline production equipment of cartons, plant logistics, automation facility equipment, and raw paper trade.

Over 50 industry events serving as the perfect complement to the Corrugated Industry Development Summit in the Greater Bay Area. These events offer a one-stop platform for gaining comprehensive insights into cutting-edge trends in industry development.

A snapshot of concurrent events at WEPACK 2024:

India National Day

South Korea National Day

WEPACK Conference -Sustainable Innovation Summit

Asian Corrugated Case Association (ACCA) Second Management Committee Meeting

China Paper Packaging Industry Digital and Intelligent Manufacturing Development Conference

Flexographic Printing Technology Development Seminar 2024

China Pulp and Paper Market Supply and Demand Trend Seminar

Immersive Experience of the Intelligent Charm of “Cloud Platform + Digital Processing Center”

Forum on New Trends in Label Industry Development

Forum on Building ESG Ecology and Co-Creating Sustainable Development

China Alcoholic Drink Packaging Innovation and Development Forum

Household Appliances Industry and Package High-quality Development Forum

New Energy Vehicle Cost Reduction & Efficiency Increase Packaging Forum

Trillion-yuan New Track – Pet Industry Packaging Innovation and Development Forum

Seminar on Catering Packaging Innovation

Food High-quality Development and Packaging Innovation Forum

2024 Packaging Foaming Technology and Application Forum

ASEAN Countries’ Outward Investment Forum

Following the relaxation of China’s visa policies for foreign nationals and the introduction of a visa-free regime for travelers from certain countries, WEPACK 2024 anticipates a significant increase in the number of visitors and buyers from around the globe, making it a momentous exhibition for the entire industry.

With the opening up of China, this is the second year that RX is inviting the world to “Hello China, Hello World”, leveraging RX’s global network and comprehensive expertise to elevate success, drive industry recovery, and achieve economic triumph. Reunite with international exhibitors and buyers at RX‘s captivating events in China.

WEPACK will maintain an open, collaborative, and innovative stance, assuming the pivotal role in driving the development of the packaging industry. It is committed to growing and progressing alongside the industry, collectively building a grand platform for market development, and ushering in a new era for the global packaging industry.

For more information, visit https://www.wepack-expo.com/en-gb.html

Pre-registration link (Pre-register by April 5 for a free $15 value ticket): https://az.infosalons.com.cn/reg/Wepack24EN/registeren/login?type=SYWV4B

International Visitor Contacts:

Mr. Alan Lee

Tel: +86 21 2231 7155

WhatsApp：+86 18095284462

Email: alan.lee@rxglobal.com

Mr. Tate Dai

Tel: +86 (0)21 2231 7106

WhatsApp：+86 15002101928

E-mail: tate.dai@rxglobal.com