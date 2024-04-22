CAR T-Cell Therapy Market to Witness Remarkable Growth with a CAGR of 23.8% during the Forecast Period

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The CAR T-Cell Therapy Market size is estimated to grow from USD 8.2 Billion in 2022 to reach USD 11.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. CAR T-cell therapy (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy) is a groundbreaking immunotherapy treatment that harnesses the power of a patient’s immune system to fight cancer. This innovative approach involves genetically modifying a patient’s own T cells, a type of immune cell, to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on their surface. These CARs are engineered to recognize and target specific cancer cells.

Once infused back into the patient’s body, the modified CAR T cells seek out and bind to cancer cells that express the targeted antigen. This activates the T cells, triggering a potent immune response that leads to the destruction of the cancer cells.

CAR T-cell therapy has demonstrated remarkable success in treating certain types of aggressive and refractory cancers, including leukemia and lymphoma. It has provided life-saving options for patients who had limited treatment choices.

While CAR T-cell therapy offers promising outcomes, it can also lead to severe side effects, known as cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurologic toxicities. These potential complications require careful monitoring and management.

Major players CAR T-Cell Therapy Market include: Pfizer, Inc., Cellectis, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Celyad Oncology, Merck & Co., Inc., Celgene Corporation, Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Bluebird Bio, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Kite Pharma Inc.), Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Miltenyi Biotech, Autolus Therapeutics, Novartis AG and Others.

The Growth of CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Driven by Remarkable Efficacy and Potential to Treat Certain Types of Cancer

CAR T-cell therapy has emerged as a significant driver in the market due to its exceptional efficacy and potential to treat previously challenging and limited cancer types. Notably, hematological malignancies, including specific types of leukemia and lymphoma, have witnessed impressive results with CAR T-cell therapy, where conventional treatments like chemotherapy and radiation therapy often had limited success.

Increase in Incidence of Cancer and Strong Product Pipeline to Drive Global Market

The global CAR T-cell therapy market is poised for growth, driven by an increase in cancer incidence and a robust product pipeline. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in five individuals develops cancer during their lifetime, with one in eight men and one in 11 women succumbing to the disease.

North America Dominated the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market during the forecast period.

In 2022, North America dominated in the global CAR T-cell therapy market, leading both in terms of growth and market share. Within North America, the U.S. CAR T-cell therapy market is projected to continue its leadership position throughout the forecast period. The market growth in the U.S. is primarily fueled by high healthcare expenditure and significant advancements in CAR T-cell therapy treatment procedures.

Report further studies the market strategies of key players, recent development status, future plans and CAR T-Cell Therapy Market trends across the world. Also, it splits CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Segmentation by material, end-user and region to deep dive research and reveals company profile and prospects

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Drug Type: Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel) Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) Others

By Indication: Lymphoma Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Follicular Lymphoma Mantle Cell Lymphoma Multiple Myeloma (MM) Others

By Target Antigen: CD 19 CD 20 GD2 CD22 CD30 CD33 HER1 HER2 Others

By End user: Hospitals Cancer Treatment Centers Others



The CAR T-Cell Therapy market is driven by several key factors that underscore the revolutionary potential of this immunotherapy approach in cancer treatment. These drivers include:

Targeted Cancer Treatment: CAR T-cell therapy offers a highly targeted approach, as the engineered T cells specifically recognize and attack cancer cells, minimizing damage to healthy cells.

Treatment for Relapsed/Refractory Cancers: CAR T-cell therapy provides hope for patients with relapsed or refractory cancers who have exhausted standard treatment options, offering a potential lifeline for improved outcomes.

Potent Immunotherapy: The therapy harnesses the body’s own immune system, resulting in a powerful and durable response against cancer cells that may have evaded other treatments.

Success in Hematological Cancers: CAR T-cell therapy has shown remarkable efficacy in treating certain types of leukemia and lymphoma, driving interest and research in expanding its use to other cancer types.

Personalized Medicine: Each patient’s T cells are genetically modified, making CAR T-cell therapy a personalized treatment approach tailored to an individual’s unique immune response and cancer profile.