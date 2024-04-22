Cloud Integration Software Market to Hit USD 73.51 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR of 14.78%

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The Cloud Integration Software Market size is estimated to grow from USD 24.4 Billion in 2022 to reach USD 73.51 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.78% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Cloud integration software is a vital technology that enables seamless connectivity and interaction between various cloud-based and on-premises applications, systems, and data sources. It facilitates the sharing of data, processes, and functionalities across different platforms, eliminating data silos and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

This software plays a crucial role in modern businesses that utilize a combination of cloud services and legacy systems. It allows organizations to integrate and synchronize data in real-time or near real-time, ensuring consistent and accurate information across different parts of the enterprise. Cloud integration software also supports the creation of automated workflows and processes, improving productivity and reducing manual intervention.

Furthermore, cloud integration software caters to the increasing complexity of hybrid IT environments, where data and applications are distributed across multiple cloud providers and on-premises infrastructure. It addresses challenges related to data security, compliance, and data consistency, offering a centralized control point for managing data flows.

Major players in Cloud Integration Software Market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Informatica Corporation, SAP SE, Mule Soft Inc., Dell Boomi, SnapLogic Inc., Software AG, IBM Corporation, Accenture Inc., and Workato.



Proliferation of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications

The flexibility and accessibility of SaaS apps is one of the key motivators for their adoption. Service providers host and manage SaaS applications, removing the need for enterprises to invest in on-premises infrastructure and minimizing the cost of software maintenance.

Increasing adoption of cloud computing across industries

Cloud computing has revolutionized how organizations operate allowing them to access a wide range of computing resources such as storage, servers, databases, and software applications via the internet. As enterprises across industries embrace cloud-based solutions, the requirement for seamless connectivity and data integration has grown, fuelling the appeal of cloud integration software. The scalability and flexibility that cloud computing provides to businesses is one of the key drivers driving its adoption.

Regional Insight

The growing acceptance of cloud computing, expanding digitalization initiatives, and the necessity for smooth data integration across multiple systems have all spurred the rise of Cloud Integration Software in the Asia Pacific region. As organizations across the region embrace cloud-based solutions, demand for cloud integration software has increased, fueling innovation and market expansion.

The Cloud Integration Software Market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by Type, Services, Organization Size, End-use Verticals, and Region. Analysis of the global market with a special focus on high-growth applications in each vertical and fast-growing market segment.

The report further studies the market strategies of key players, recent development status, plans, and Cloud Integration Software Market trends across the world. Also, it splits the market segmentation further to deep dive into research and reveals company profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Type Data Integration Application Integration

By Services IaaS PaaS SaaS

By Organization Size SMEs Large Enterprises

By End-use Verticals BFSI Healthcare & Life Sciences Telecommunications & ITES Government & Public Sector Manufacturing Consumer Goods & Retail Media & Entertainment Others



The Cloud Integration Software market is influenced by several key drivers that shape its growth and adoption. These drivers reflect the increasing demand for seamless connectivity, data integration, and efficient operations in the context of cloud-based and hybrid IT environments. Some of the key drivers for the Cloud Integration Software market include:

Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Adoption: As businesses embrace hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, the need for effective cloud integration software becomes paramount. It enables organizations to connect, manage, and synchronize data and applications across various cloud providers and on-premises systems.

Digital Transformation Initiatives: Enterprises are undergoing digital transformation to modernize operations and enhance customer experiences. Cloud integration software facilitates the integration of legacy systems with new cloud-based technologies, enabling a unified and streamlined IT landscape.

Data Sharing and Collaboration: Cloud integration software enables secure and efficient data sharing and collaboration between different departments, teams, and external partners, leading to improved decision-making and innovation.

Rise of APIs: Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) play a crucial role in cloud integration. The proliferation of APIs has driven the demand for integration solutions that can effectively manage and orchestrate these interfaces to enable seamless data and functionality exchange.

Data Consistency and Accuracy: Businesses require accurate and consistent data across various applications and platforms. Cloud integration software ensures data integrity by synchronizing and reconciling data from different sources.

IoT and Edge Computing: The expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing has led to the generation of vast amounts of data at the edge of networks. Cloud integration software enables the efficient collection, processing, and integration of this data into cloud environments for analysis and insights.