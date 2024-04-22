Super Absorbent Polymers Market Size to Reach Valuation of US$ 16.5 Billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The super absorbent polymers market size is forecasted to reach US$ 10.2 Billion by 2023, with an expected rise to US$ 16.5 Billion by 2030. Super Absorbent Polymers (SAPs) are specialized materials with an exceptional ability to absorb and retain large amounts of water or aqueous solutions. These polymers are widely used in various industries for their unique swelling and water-absorbing properties. SAPs are commonly found in products designed for absorption, hygiene, and controlled release applications.

In personal care products, such as diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene items, SAPs are incorporated to efficiently absorb and lock away moisture, keeping the user dry and comfortable. In agriculture, SAPs are used in soil management to improve water retention and provide plants with a steady supply of moisture, reducing water consumption and enhancing crop yields

SAPs also play a role in medical applications, including wound care dressings and disposable medical products. These polymers can absorb wound exudate, promoting a moist wound environment conducive to healing. Moreover, in packaging and transportation, SAPs are used to prevent leakage and control odors in products like absorbent pads for meat and seafood.

In recent years, efforts have been made to develop sustainable and biodegradable SAPs to address environmental concerns associated with traditional polymer materials. These innovations aim to provide similar absorption capabilities while minimizing the environmental impact.

Key Companies Profiled

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE.

Kao Corporation

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Sanyo Chemicals Industries, Ltd.

LG Chemicals Ltd

Yixing Danson Technology

Zhejiang Weilong Polymer Material Co., Ltd

Quan Zhou Banglida Technology Industry Co., Ltd.

Shandong Nuoer Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd

Sinofloc Chemical Ltd.

SNF (U.K.) Limited

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Role of Favorable Government Initiative in Boosting the Adoption of Super Absorbent Polymers

The demand for super absorbent polymers is on the rise due to two primary factors. Firstly, the ageing population and increased awareness of the benefits and convenience of adult incontinence products are driving their use. To address the growing cases of adult incontinence, many governments worldwide are collaborating with manufacturers and medical experts to promote the production of incontinence goods.

Innovation in the Super Absorbent Polymers to Aid Manufacturers Book High Profits and Expand Market Share

Manufacturers in the super absorbent polymers market are pushing advancements in the iodine transfer polymerization (ITP) process to create innovative classes of superabsorbent polymers based on acrylic acid (AA). These ITP-produced AA-based superabsorbent polymers are gaining popularity, especially in the diaper industry, due to their exceptional absorption capabilities. Consequently, superabsorbent polymer producers are intensifying their Research and Development efforts to utilize specific organoiodine chain transfer agents for polymerizing AA in an aqueous solution.

What is Super Absorbent Polymers’ Commercial Potential in the Agricultural Industry?

Super absorbent polymers (SAP) find versatile applications in the agriculture sector, owing to their remarkable properties. When used in the soil, SAPs efficiently collect water from rain or heavy irrigation and gradually release it to the roots, leading to increased agricultural yield. Additionally, they can regulate the discharge of insecticides and agrochemicals. Furthermore, SAPs contribute to reducing soil erosion and the dependency on fertilizers.

Why is Focus on Feminine Hygiene Creating Sales Opportunities in Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market?

The global super absorbent polymers market is expected to witness a minimum revenue share of 7.8% from the feminine hygiene products segment. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing female population worldwide and a rise in awareness about oral hygiene among women.

Why is Demand for Super Absorbent Polymers Rising in Brazil?

In 2023, Brazil is projected to hold a significant share of over 40% in the Latin American super absorbent polymers market. The region is experiencing an increased awareness of adult incontinence products, leading to a surge in demand for such goods in Latin America.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylamide Copolymer

Others

By Application Type:

Disposable diapers

Adult Incontinence Products

Feminine Hygiene Products

Agriculture Products

Others

The Super Absorbent Polymers (SAPs) market is influenced by several key drivers that contribute to its growth and expansion. These drivers stem from the diverse applications and benefits offered by SAPs across various industries. Some of the key drivers for the Super Absorbent Polymers market include:

Hygiene and Personal Care Products: The demand for SAPs is heavily driven by the hygiene and personal care sector, including baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene items. SAPs’ superior absorbency enhances product performance and user comfort.

Agriculture and Crop Enhancement: In agriculture, SAPs are used to improve water retention in soil, reducing water consumption and enhancing crop yields. As global populations grow, there is increased interest in sustainable water management and efficient irrigation systems, driving SAP adoption.

Medical and Wound Care: SAPs are utilized in medical applications, such as wound dressings, where they provide effective absorption and moisture management for wound healing. The growing focus on advanced wound care solutions and infection prevention fuels SAP market growth.

Packaging and Transportation: SAPs are integrated into packaging materials to absorb and contain liquids, preventing leakage and odors. In the food and pharmaceutical industries, SAPs maintain product quality during transportation and storage.

Environmental Awareness: The demand for biodegradable and eco-friendly SAPs is rising due to increased environmental concerns. Researchers and manufacturers are working to develop sustainable alternatives that address traditional SAPs’ potential negative impact on the environment.

Research and Innovation: Ongoing research and development efforts are focused on enhancing SAP properties, such as absorption capacity, biodegradability, and cost-effectiveness. Innovations in polymer chemistry drive advancements in SAP technology.

Water Scarcity Concerns: In regions facing water scarcity or drought conditions, SAPs can play a role in water conservation and efficient irrigation practices, contributing to sustainable agricultural practices.

Industrial Applications: SAPs find use in various industrial applications, such as oil spill cleanup, wastewater treatment, and controlled release formulations in pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals.