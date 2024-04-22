Astaxanthin Market 2023 Trends with Analysis on Key Players Algatech Ltd, Cyanotech Corporation, MicroA

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The global astaxanthin market was valued at USD 1,943.12 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2030. Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring red-orange pigment and powerful antioxidant found in certain marine organisms, microalgae, and some plants. It belongs to the carotenoid family, which includes well-known compounds like beta-carotene and lutein. Astaxanthin’s vibrant color is responsible for the pink and reddish hues seen in various aquatic animals such as shrimp, salmon, and flamingos.

Beyond its visual appeal, astaxanthin has gained attention for its potent antioxidant properties. It is known for its ability to neutralize harmful free radicals and oxidative stress within the body, potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases and supporting overall health. Due to its unique molecular structure, astaxanthin is particularly effective at scavenging free radicals that can cause cellular damage.

Astaxanthin’s potential health benefits extend to its role in supporting skin health by protecting against UV-induced damage and promoting skin elasticity. It also has anti-inflammatory properties, making it valuable in managing inflammation-related conditions.

The compound has found its way into various dietary supplements, skincare products, and even some functional foods. Its popularity stems from the growing interest in natural alternatives to support wellness and beauty, as well as its potential to contribute to cardiovascular health and eye protection.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The region’s high unmet needs, increasing production of astaxanthin, rising R&D expenditure, and economic growth contribute to the growing demand for these products in the area. Urbanization, high disposable income, and increasing awareness about natural astaxanthin are also expected to drive the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Source Insights

The natural segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the advantages of natural astaxanthin, including high efficacy and sustainability. The surging demand for natural food supplements, wide availability, and higher efficacy compared to synthetic products are driving the expansion of this segment.

Product Insights

In 2022, the product segment of dried algae meal or biomass emerged as the dominant leader with a market share of 25.40%. The segment’s growth is fueled by various factors, including its usage for the production of other formulations, minimal downstream processing requirements, higher adoption as animal feed, and ease of bulk production.

Application Insights

The aquaculture & animal feed segment holds a substantial market share due to the widespread use of astaxanthin as a feed additive. The growing adoption of these products in the expanding aquaculture industry, aimed at enhancing the quality of seafood, contributes significantly to the segment’s prominence in the market. Notably, China’s Fishery Report indicates that China maintained its position as the world’s largest seafood producer, with a production of 65.49 million metric tons in 2021.

The Astaxanthin market is influenced by several key drivers that contribute to its growth and widespread adoption across various industries. These drivers are rooted in the compound’s potent antioxidant properties and potential health benefits, sparking interest and demand for astaxanthin-rich products. Some of the key drivers for the Astaxanthin market include:

Antioxidant Demand: The increasing awareness of the importance of antioxidants in maintaining health and preventing chronic diseases drives the demand for astaxanthin, which is known for its powerful antioxidant capabilities.

Nutraceutical and Dietary Supplements: Astaxanthin’s potential health benefits, including its role in cardiovascular health, eye protection, and skin health, propel its incorporation into dietary supplements and nutraceutical products, attracting health-conscious consumers.

Beauty and Skincare Industry: Astaxanthin’s skin-protective properties, including its ability to counter UV-induced damage and promote skin elasticity, make it a valuable ingredient in anti-aging and skincare products.

Aquaculture and Animal Nutrition: Astaxanthin’s natural occurrence in certain aquatic organisms and its role in imparting vibrant colors to fish and shrimp promote its use in aquaculture feeds to enhance product appearance and overall health.

Functional Foods: The trend toward incorporating functional ingredients into food products, aimed at providing additional health benefits, drives the inclusion of astaxanthin in functional foods and beverages.

Rising Health Awareness: Growing consumer interest in preventive healthcare and natural wellness solutions boosts the demand for supplements and products containing astaxanthin.