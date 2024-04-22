Text-to-Speech Market to Hit CAGR of 14.3% by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Text-to-Speech Market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.2 Billion at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.Text-to-Speech (TTS) is a technology that converts written text into spoken words. It plays a pivotal role in enhancing accessibility, communication, and convenience across various applications. TTS systems employ advanced linguistic and computational methods to transform text input into natural-sounding speech output.

Initially developed to aid visually impaired individuals, TTS has expanded its utility to a wide range of sectors. In education, TTS assists students with learning disabilities, enabling them to access textual content more effectively. It’s also integrated into navigation and virtual assistant systems, offering drivers and users hands-free interaction.

Major players in the Text-to-Speech Market include Nuance Communications, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Acapela Group SA, iSpeech, Inc., CereProc Ltd., ReadSpeaker AB, Neospeech, Inc., Sensory, Inc., VoiceRSS Text-to-Speech API, Natural Reader, NextUp Technologies, and Others.

“Sensory’s voice AI stack provides users with wake word recognition, speech-to-text with context, intelligent response selection and text-to-speech capabilities. It also enables natural human-like conversations by allowing follow-up questions and commands to filter or add more information.”

Despite remarkable progress, challenges remain. Achieving perfect prosody, handling rare words, and reducing computational demands are ongoing research areas. Nevertheless, TTS continues to evolve, and its applications are expanding into industries such as entertainment and customer service, where personalized and dynamic voice interactions enhance user experiences.

Growing Demand for Accessibility Solutions

The rising demand for accessibility solutions is a significant driver propelling the growth of the Global Text-to-Speech (TTS) Market. With the increasing focus on inclusivity and ensuring equal access to information and services, TTS technology has gained prominence. This driver is closely linked to the global efforts to address the needs of individuals with visual impairments, learning disabilities, or language barriers. TTS solutions are pivotal in making digital content, websites, e-books, and various applications accessible to a wider audience, contributing to a more inclusive digital landscape. Moreover, regulations such as the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) mandate organizations to ensure digital content is accessible to all users.

Dominating Region and Country:

North America currently dominates the Global Text-to-Speech (TTS) Market, owing to the strong presence of technology giants and early adoption of accessibility initiatives. The United States, in particular, contributes significantly to the region’s dominance due to its robust IT infrastructure, substantial investments in AI research, and the integration of TTS into various industries. Europe follows suit, with countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France actively embracing TTS solutions across education, healthcare, and automotive sectors.

The report further studies the market strategies of key players, recent development status, plans, and Text-to-Speech Market trends across the world. Also, it splits the market segmentation further to deep dive into research and reveals company profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

• By Component

o Software

o Service

• By Type

o Non-neural

o Neural & Custom

• By Deployment Mode

o Cloud-based

o On-premises

• By Technology

o Concatenative

o Formant

o Parametric

• By Language

o English

o Hindi

o Spanish

o Chinese

o Arabic

o Other

• By Application

o Accessibility

o Education

o Healthcare

o Automotive

o Enterprise

o Consumer Electronics

o Others

The key driver for the growth of the Text-to-Speech (TTS) market is the increasing demand for accessibility and enhanced user experiences across various industries. TTS technology has become an essential tool for making digital content more inclusive and user-friendly, particularly for individuals with visual impairments or reading difficulties. The expanding emphasis on accessibility in digital platforms, including websites, mobile apps, e-learning, and e-books, is driving the adoption of TTS solutions.

Moreover, the integration of TTS into virtual assistants, navigation systems, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices is contributing to market growth. Consumers are increasingly relying on voice-enabled interactions, and TTS plays a pivotal role in making these interactions more natural and engaging.

Advancements in deep learning and neural network technologies have led to the development of highly realistic and expressive TTS systems, further propelling market growth. These systems can generate human-like speech with nuanced intonation and emotion, enhancing the overall user experience.

Additionally, globalization and localization efforts are boosting the demand for TTS in various languages and accents, as businesses strive to cater to diverse audiences worldwide.

In conclusion, the growing need for accessibility, the rise of voice-enabled technologies, advancements in deep learning, and the push for global linguistic diversity are all key drivers behind the significant expansion of the Text-to-Speech market.