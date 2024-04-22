Location-Based Services Market 2023 : Transforming Industries Through Geospatial Innovation

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The Location Based Services market size is estimated to grow from USD 32.24 Billion in 2020 to USD 162.55 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.35% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.Rise of digitalization is amplifying the need for location-based services (LBS), due to its ability to offer personalized marketing strategy solutions, which, in turn, produce new revenue growth opportunities for companies to go for these solutions.

Location-Based Services (LBS) are a suite of technologies and applications that leverage the geographical position of a device or user to provide relevant information, content, or functionality. These services rely on Global Positioning System (GPS), Wi-Fi, cellular data, and other technologies to determine the user’s location accurately.

LBS offer a wide array of applications across various domains. In navigation, services like Google Maps provide real-time directions, traffic updates, and location-based recommendations. Social networking platforms use LBS to allow users to “check in” to places and share their locations with friends. Retailers use LBS for targeted advertising, sending promotions and discounts when a user is near their store. Emergency services utilize LBS to locate individuals in distress and dispatch assistance efficiently.

However, the adoption of LBS raises privacy concerns due to the potential misuse of location data. Users must grant explicit consent for apps to access their location information, and responsible data handling practices are crucial to prevent unauthorized tracking or sharing of personal data.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/246

The research covers the current and historic Location Based Services market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: Aruba Networks, Cisco, Google, Esri, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, TomTom, Teldio, HERE, Ericsson, Foursquare, Navigine, AiRISTA Flow, Quuppa, Ubisense, Apple, Qualcomm, STANLEY Healthcare, GE Healthcare, CenTrak, Spime, KDDI, NTT Docomo, Zebra Technologies, and Leantegra.

“Google Maps Faces New Competition from Microsoft, Meta Backed Open-Source Overture Maps Foundation”

Our real-time location systems (RTLS) is used across a wide cross section of industries including Logistics, Healthcare, Security, Retail and Hospitality to Sports. Quuppa is using RTLS to help organisations improve overall business efficiency, optimize operations and enhance worker safety through asset tracking.

The Location Based Services market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by component, technology, application, Industry Vertical and geography. Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments.

It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings. The Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.

Request For Discount @ https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/246

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Component

Software

Service

Hardware

By Technology

GPS

Assisted GPS (A-GPS)

Enhanced GPS (E-GPS)

Enhanced Observed Time Difference

Observed Time Difference

Cell ID

Wi-Fi

Others

By Application

Location-based Advertising

Business Intelligence & Analytics

Fleet Management

Mapping and Navigation

Local Search & Information

Social Networking & Entertainment

Proximity Marketing

Asset Tracking

Others

By Industry Verticals

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Government & Public Utilities

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Hospitality

Others

Enquire about the report @ https://www.marketdigits.com/request/enquiry-before-buying/246

The Location-Based Services (LBS) market is driven by several key factors that contribute to its growth and adoption across various industries. Some of the key drivers include: