The material technologies in orthopedic device have undergone significant change in recent years, with polyaryletherketones (PAEKs) based orthopedic implant material to metals and biologic orthopedic implants. The rising wave of new technologies such as polymers, metals and biologics are creating significant potential for advanced orthopedic devices in various medical platforms due to its improved strength and durability.

In orthopedic device market, various material technologies such as polymers, metals, ceramics, and biologics are used in the hip replacement, knee replacement, ankle replacement, and shoulder replacement applications. Increasing incidence of road accidents & sports injuries and spurring demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are creating new opportunities for various orthopedic device technologies.

Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, NuVasive, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Globus Medical, Alphatec Holdings, Orthofix International, K2M Group Holdings, and RTI Surgical are among the major technology providers in the Orthopedic Device Market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in Orthopedic Device Market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Orthopedic Device Market 2024-2030”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the orthopedic device market

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global orthopedic device technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Material Technology

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Material Technology

Trends and Forecasts by Material Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Polymers Based

Metals Based

Ceramics Based

Biologics Based

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Hip Replacement Polymers Based Metals Based Ceramics Based Biologics Based

Knee Replacement Polymers Based Metals Based Ceramics Based Biologics Based

Ankle Replacement Polymers Based Metals Based Ceramics Based Biologics Based

Shoulder Replacement Polymers Based Metals Based Ceramics Based Biologics Based

Others Polymers Based Metals Based Ceramics Based Biologics Based



Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2018 to 2030]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France

Asia Pacific Japan China South Korea India

The Rest of the World

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

