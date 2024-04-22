CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The technologies in hip replacement have undergone significant change in recent years, with ceramic-on-ceramic to metal-on-metal implant. The rising wave of new material technologies such as metal-on-metal, metal-on-polyethylene, and ceramic-on-polyethylene are creating significant potential for advanced hip replacement in various medical platforms due to better patient outcomes and reduced post-surgical complications.

In hip replacement market, various material technologies such as metal-on-metal, metal-on-polyethylene, ceramic-on-metal, ceramic-on-polyethylene, and ceramic-on-ceramic material technologies are used in the femoral reconstruction and acetabular reconstruction applications. The rising pool of hip fractures, increasing geriatric population, and high prevalence of lower extremity conditions such as osteoarthritis (OA), osteoporosis, and hip ailments are creating opportunities for various hip replacement technologies.

Braun Melsungen, Corin, Depuy Synthes, DJO Global, Exactech, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Holdings are among the major technology providers in the Hip Replacement Market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in Hip Replacement Market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Hip Replacement Market 2024-2030”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the hip replacement market.

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global hip replacement technology by application, material technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Material Technology

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Material Technology

Trends and Forecasts by Material Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Metal-on-Metal Based Implant

Metal-on-Polyethylene Based Implant

Ceramic-on-Metal Based Implant

Ceramic-on-Polyethylene Based Implant

Ceramic-on-Ceramic Based Implant

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Femoral Reconstruction Metal-on-Metal Based Implant Metal-on-Polyethylene Based Implant Ceramic-on-Metal Based Implant Ceramic-on-Polyethylene Based Implant Ceramic-on-Ceramic Based Implant

Acetabular Reconstruction Metal-on-Metal Based Implant Metal-on-Polyethylene Based Implant Ceramic-on-Metal Based Implant Ceramic-on-Polyethylene Based Implant Ceramic-on-Ceramic Based Implant



Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2018 – 2030]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France

Asia Pacific Japan China South Korea India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Hip Replacement Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Material Technology

