Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market to Reach $162.4 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cancer immunotherapy market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, cancer research center, and clinic markets. The global cancer immunotherapy market is expected to reach an estimated $162.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising incidence of cancer conditions, introduction of biosimilars, and growing demand for mAbs.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cancer immunotherapy market to 2030 by technology type (monoclonal antibodies, cytokines & immunomodulators, and others), application (lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, prostate cancer, head & neck cancer, and others), end use (hospitals, cancer research centers, clinics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, lung, breast, colorectal, melanoma, prostate, and head & neck are the major segments of cancer immunotherapy market by application. Lucintel forecasts that lung will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Novartis, Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lily, Amgen, and Pfizer are the major suppliers in the cancer immunotherapy market.

