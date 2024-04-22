Lucintel Forecasts the Global Hospital Workforce Management Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.8% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global hospital workforce management market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, clinic, and long-term care facility markets. The global hospital workforce management market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are escalating need for effective hospital staffing and administration and rising emphasis on value-based reimbursement models and patient-centered care.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in hospital workforce management market to 2030 by solution type (time and attendance management, staffing and scheduling, talent management, and analytics & reporting), mode of delivery (on-premises solutions and cloud-based solutions), end use (hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, time and attendance management, staffing and scheduling, talent management, and analytics & reporting are the major segments of hospital workforce management market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that time and attendance management is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospital is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Kronos, Infor, ADP, Workday, Oracle, SAP, IBM, GE Healthcare, Cerner, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions are the major suppliers in the hospital workforce management market.

