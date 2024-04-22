Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market is expected to reach US$ 1,058.6 million by 2033 | FMI Estimation

The global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market is estimated to be worth US$ 585.6 million in 2023 and projected to be valued at US$ 1,058.6 million in 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is expected to register a growth rate of 6.1%.

The increasing administration of analgesia and post-joint replacement procedures such as hip and knee replacement for pain management. Are expected to fuel revenue growth of the continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market globally over the forecast period.

The continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market is driven by factors such as the need for effective postoperative pain management, a high prevalence of orthopedic and trauma surgeries, and a focus on reducing opioid use. The increasing demand for effective pain management and the desire to reduce opioid dependency is expected to drive the demand for continuous peripheral nerve block catheters.

The growth of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) has created a favorable environment for continuous peripheral nerve block catheters. Continuous peripheral nerve block catheters are finding applications beyond orthopedic surgeries, including in thoracic surgery, abdominal surgery, and chronic pain management. The expanding scope of use is driving market growth.

Regulatory agencies are increasingly recognizing the value of nerve block catheters in pain management and postoperative care, which can boost adoption.

Ongoing research and development activities are leading to the introduction of new catheter designs, pain management protocols, and local anesthetic agents, further driving market growth. The integration of telemedicine and remote monitoring technologies can enhance the management of patients with nerve block catheters, making these devices more accessible and convenient.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, the non-stimulating catheter segment is expected to account for a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter demand in Germany is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

In the United States, the market is expected to reach US$ 6 million between 2023 and 2033.

A growth rate of 5.9% is expected for the hospital segment over the forecast period.

China is projected to expand by 5.5% between 2023 and 2033.

By 2033, the market in India is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

“Growing surgery volume coupled with the soaring need for effective postoperative care is anticipated to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the recent developments from the market are as follows-

In February 2022 InfuSystem, a national healthcare service provider, announced an agreement with Solo-Dex, for the development of continuous peripheral nerve block catheters. InfuSystem together with Solo-Dex is moving development towards the acute pain management market.

Stryker is a leading medical technology company with a presence in the continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market. The company has worked on developing integrated pain management solutions that include catheters and infusion pumps for precise anesthetic delivery. Stryker has expanded its product portfolio to provide a comprehensive range of pain management solutions.

Key Companies Profiled:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Halyard Health Inc.

Ambu A/S

Epimed International

MEDLINE

LAERDAL

Pajunk GmbH

TELEFLEX MEDICAL

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Stimulating Catheter Open Tip Catheter Stimulating Catheter Closed Tip Catheter Stimulating Catheter

Non-Stimulating Catheter Open Tip Catheter Non-Stimulating Catheter Closed Tip Catheter Non-Stimulating Catheter

Over-The-Needle Catheter

By Insertion Technique:

Nerve Stimulation Based Insertion

Ultrasound Based Insertion

By Indication:

Trauma Cases

Upper Extremity Surgeries

Lower extremity Surgeries

Pain Management

Other Indications

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

