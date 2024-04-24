Global Double Sided Tapes Market Set to Reach US$ 17.4 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The global market for double-sided tapes is poised for substantial growth, with sales projected to reach US$ 11.4 billion in 2023 and a promising 4.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) anticipated from 2023 to 2033, culminating in an impressive revenue figure of US$ 17.4 billion by 2033.

Over the historical period from 2018 to 2022, the market already stood at US$ 10.9 billion, and it’s estimated to harness a considerable monetary potential of US$ 6 billion by the end of 2033. Among the key segments, the acrylic resin type has played a pivotal role, contributing significantly to the market valuation and projected to expand at a commendable 4.1% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The adoption of double-sided tapes spans a multitude of sectors including automotive, electronics, packaging, construction, and medical. This diverse demand across industries has been a major driver of market growth. Propelled by ongoing advancements in adhesive technologies, these tapes have evolved to offer enhanced bonding strength and durability, broadening their applications and consequently fueling market expansion.

The convenience of application, negating the need for traditional bonding methods, has propelled their usage across various applications. Environmental consciousness has ushered in a preference for eco-friendly adhesive solutions, prompting manufacturers to focus on more sustainable options.

The surge in e-commerce has substantially escalated the need for packaging materials, including double-sided tapes. Additionally, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging economies have spurred demand in construction applications. These versatile tapes, sought after for mounting, bonding, sealing, and fastening, have found favor in both consumer and industrial domains.

As industries like electronics and automotive strive for lightweight designs, double-sided tapes offer a practical alternative, while consistent R&D efforts have brought forth innovative products tailored to specific industry requirements. These multi-faceted factors collectively propel the expansion of the double-sided tapes market over the forecast period.



The Advent of Sustainable and Intelligent Packaging Solution Skyrocketing the Demand for Double Sided Tapes

With rising environmental concerns and implementation of stringent regulations regarding the use of plastic across the U.S., China, India, the U.K., Germany, and others, a substantial rise in the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions is experienced across various end use industries.

In accordance to this, numerous packaging companies are shifting their focusing of manufacturing sustainable packaging using 100% recycled plastics, biodegradable plastics, and plastic alternatives such as paper. Hence, introduction of novel sustainable packaging solutions is expected to create lucrative demand opportunities in the market.

Also, emergence of intelligent packaging with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and data science have improved the demand for Double Sided Tapes market. Hence, key players are incorporating novel technologies such as AI and IoT to increase their revenues, propelling the sales.

Key Double Sided Tapes Market Takeaways and Projections

The U.S. is expected to lead the North America Double Sided Tapes market, projecting the fastest growth in the region between 2032 and 2033

Germany and the U.K. are expected to, collectively, hold the largest share in the Europe market over the assessment period.

China will dominate the East Asia market, accounting for the largest demand share during the forecast period.

India is expected to emerge as a highly remunerative market in South Asia, contributing the significant revenue share in the region through 2033.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Double Sided Tapes Historical Market Analysis: The detailed survey by FMI, examines key factors in the Double Sided Tapes market that affected the growth in the market for the last assessment period 2016-2020 and also studies their consequent impact. It also provide refined the sales projection of the Double Sided Tapes market for the forecast period 2032-2033.

Double Sided Tapes Demand Outlook Analysis: Future Market Insight’s (FMI’s) exhaustive study provides crucial insights into key drivers and upcoming opportunities driving the demand for Double Sided Tapes for the assessment period. As per the study, the demand for Double Sided Tapes will grow at a robust CAGR between 2032 and 2033.

Double-Sided Tapes Market Trend Analysis: The latest study by FMI on the Double Sided Tapes market offers compelling insights into key expansion strategies adopted by top-tier players with respect to current trends. It discloses details regarding upcoming trends in the packaging industry to assist market players in constructing an effective strategy to capitalize on them.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The market survey conducted by FMI offers key trends and challenges in the packaging industry and its consequent impact of Double Sided Tapes market. The survey provides a thorough market share analysis to offer an in-depth analysis of prevailing competition.

Double-Sided Tapes Market by Category:



By Resin Type:

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others

By Technology:

Hot Melt

Solvent

Water

By Backing Material:

Paper

Film

Foam

Others

By End-use:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Paper & Print

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

