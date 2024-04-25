Global Pallet Pooling Market Poised to Gear Up for US$ 14.49 Billion Revenue Share by 2034, Driving an Average 6.1% CAGR Growth

The global pallet pooling market is poised for significant growth, with a projected valuation exceeding US$ 8.01 billion by 2024. This initial phase marks the commencement of a robust upward trajectory, with sales expected to sustain a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. By 2034, the market is anticipated to achieve a remarkable valuation of US$ 14.49 billion.

Pallet pooling, increasingly embraced by warehouse operators, is gaining substantial momentum due to several compelling reasons. One of its key advantages lies in the significant time and resource savings it offers. By adopting pooled pallets, operators can efficiently bypass labor-intensive tasks associated with repairing, maintaining, and sorting individual pallets. This enhanced efficiency not only optimizes operations but also translates into substantial cost savings.

Interestingly, the pallet-pooling market currently accounts for roughly 4% of the global material-handling equipment market. This relatively small segment, however, is poised for significant expansion. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), North America is set to take the lead, commanding a substantial 35% of the total market share over the forecast period. This indicates the region’s strong affinity for efficient logistics and its eagerness to embrace innovative solutions like pallet pooling.

Sales in the pallet pooling market are predicted to increase development on the back of rising demand for reducing logistic costs. Pavement management solutions carry backlinks to gather these pallets for repurposing by other manufacturers across the supply chain. The pallet interface eliminates the need for managing pallet distribution, reducing the complexity of pallet purchase, management, and retrieval.

Technological advancements are projected to create growth prospects for the pallet pooling market players. Various pallet pooling companies are focusing on introducing sophisticated pallets. For instance, they are launching pallets covered in radio frequency identification (RFID) tags. Due to numerous advantages, such as effective supply chain monitoring, this concept is rapidly gaining traction.

In the fast-moving consumer goods, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, pallet pooling is very popular. Pooling pallet manufacturers continue to use wood and plastic as their principal materials. Demand for wood pallets is expected to remain high in comparison with other materials such as steel and composites.

Key Takeaways:

The pallet pooling market in China to grow at a 6.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

The U.S. pallet pooling market will grow at 4.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

Demand for pallet pooling services in Germany is poised to grow at a 3.6% CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on material, the wood segment is expected to account for a share of 57.5% in 2024.

Block segment is projected to lead the market in terms of structural design, and is expected to account for a share of 57.3% in 2024.

Competition Landscape:

Pallet pooling service providers are focusing on business expansion by opening new distribution centers and sales offices. Many manufacturers are creating strong networks with dealers and distributors to expand their businesses across multiple regions.

Key Players Covered in Pallet Pooling Market:

Brambles

LOSCAM

Euro Pool Group

Faber Halbertsma Group

LPR

Schoeller Arca Time Materials Handling Solutions Limited

Contraload NV

Zentek Pool System GmbH

PPS Midlands Limited

Demes Logistics GmbH & Co. KG

Key Segments Covered in Report:

Structural Design:

Block

Stringer

Customized

Materials:

Wood

Composite

Plastic

Steel

Other Metals

End-Use Industry:

FMCG Industry

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Chemicals

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

