Global Staphylococcus Aureus Testing Industry Poised for Steady Growth at 5.3% CAGR, Reaching US$6.9 Billion by 2033 | FMI

Global Staphylococcus Aureus Testing Industry Poised for Steady Growth at 5.3% CAGR, Reaching US$6.9 Billion by 2033

Global Staphylococcus Aureus Testing Industry

Global Staphylococcus Aureus Testing Industry

The fight against Staphylococcus aureus (Staph) infections is gaining momentum, with the Global Staphylococcus Aureus Testing Industry poised for significant growth. According to a new report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is projected to reach a valuation of US$6.9 billion by 2033, reflecting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2023. This upward trend signifies the increasing importance of accurate and timely diagnosis of Staph infections.

Growing Advanced Technologies and Awareness Fuel the Global Staphylococcus Aureus Testing Industry

Several Factors Driving the Global Market Significantly to Acquire Huge Revenue. These are as follows:

  • Increasing Prevalence of Staphylococcus Aureus Infections: The rising bacterial diseases such as Staphylococcus aureus include bloodstream infections, pneumonia, skin infections, and surgical site infections. The growing number of these infections worldwide is increasing the adoption of staphylococcus aureus testing.
  • Rising Awareness and Concerns: Healthcare professionals and patients have growing awareness towards Staphylococcus aureus strains, including MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus). It helps to manage and identify antibiotic-resistant strains.
  • Increasing Healthcare-Associated Infections: The rising incidence of Healthcare-Associated Infections and increasing the demand for staphylococcus aureus testing for effective testing. It helps to prevent and control these diseases speedily in healthcare settings.
  • Advanced Diagnostic Technologies: The growing advanced technologies, such as nucleic acid amplification tests and immunoassays, are increasing the demand for staphylococcus aureus testing for accurate and reliable testing. Healthcare professionals who focus on treating patients are driving the global market.
  • Increasing Demand for Point-of-Care Testing: The growing patient treatment, rapid diagnosis, and immediate treatment decisions are increasing the adoption of point-of-care testing. It is widely adopted in various healthcare settings such as clinics, hospitals, emergency departments, and ambulatory care.
  • Growing Investments in Research and Development Activities: The huge rising investment in research and development activities to introduce new testing tactics driving the global market growth.

These factors are collectively upsurging the Global Staphylococcus Aureus Testing Industry during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways: 

  • The Staphylococcus aureus testing market is estimated to capture a valuation of US$ 6.9 billion with a CAGR of 5.3% by 2033.
  • In the historical period, the market secured a valuation of US$ 3.9 billion with a CAGR of 6.7% in 2022
  • North America is significantly driving the global market by capturing a share of 48.7% in the global market by 2033.
  • Europe is estimated to register a share of 33.4% in the global market during the forecast period.
  • The hospital sector is securing a maximum global market share by 2033.

How Key Players Are Adopting Strategic Innovations in the Global Staphylococcus Aureus Testing Industry?

The market is highly competitive by the prominent players that heavily invest in research and development activities. These players play a key role in developing improved, advanced, and innovative products globally. They focus on consumers’ requirements and offer them high-quality, customized products.

These players are adopting various marketing strategies to drive the global market to another level. These marketing tactics are mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and product launches. Key players promote their brands on several platforms, such as online retailers, seminars, exhibitions, trade shows, and online marketing.

Recent Developments in the Global Staphylococcus Aureus Testing Industry are:

Roche Diagnostics announced its newly launched product molecular diagnostic solution for Staphylococcus aureus testing. The company offers customized molecular diagnostic solutions with its specialized team to enhance its business portfolio.

Global Staphylococcus Aureus Testing Industry Key Companies Profiled

  1. Abbott Laboratories Inc
  2. Siemens Healthcare GmbH
  3. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
  5. Roche Diagnostics (H. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.)
  6. STD Rapid Test Kits

Global Staphylococcus Aureus Testing Industry by Category

By Test Type:

  • Coagulase Test
  • Ancillary Tests
  • Agar-Based Tests
  • Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests

By Application:

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Clinical
  • Food Testing
  • Other

By End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Clinics
  • Food Testing laboratories
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

