Global Silicone Fluid Market Demand Projected to Reach US$ 9.7 Billion by 2032 Driven by Personal Care Sector and Technological Advancements in the United States

The silicone fluid industry is to surpass US$ 9.7 Billion by 2032, Says FMI. This latest report on the global Silicone Fluid market provides an analysis of the regulatory landscape and profitable epidemiology. The study also tracks global sales of primary Silicone Fluid in 20+ high-growth markets, along with detailed coverage of the impact COVID-19 had on the Silicone Fluid market.

Silicones, also known as polydiorganosiloxanes, are of great commercial use as it has relatively high thermal stability and lubricating properties. Silicone fluids have siloxane backbones and organo-functional groups, which are thermally stable. This chemical composition improves silicone fluid’s compatibility with organic resigns. Silicone fluids have high resistance to temperature and high thermo oxidative resistance. Silicone fluids are tasteless, odorless, and transparent liquids. Silicone fluids are also more stable than organic polymers in terms of electromagnetic properties and UV, alpha, beta, and gamma radiations.

Silicone fluids are used for hydrophobic treatment of mineral wool and glass. Silicone fluids can also be modified due to their chemical functionalization. The two common ways in which silicone fluids are modified are either attaching long alkyl chains or functionalizing silicone fluids with organic polymers.

Silicone Fluid Market: Drivers & Restraints

An increase in demand from end-user industries such as textile, cosmetics, toiletries, pharmaceutical, etc. is expected to drive the global silicone fluid market. In addition, the rise in construction activities, increasing investment across end-user industries, and its excellent heat-resistant properties, thermal stability, and solubility are expected to further drive the demand for the silicone fluid market by 2032 end. The surface tension of silicone fluids is low, thus making them preferable for applications where greater spreading power and surface activity are required. Silicone fluids have very little viscosity change over a wide range of temperatures and have almost no adverse effect on metals and other materials, hence have an increasing demand over a wide range of applications.

Silicone Fluid Market: Region-wise Outlook

Currently, APAC serves as a large market for silicone fluid due to the flourishing infrastructure sector and increasing per capita income. APAC is expected to continue its market leader position during the forecast period followed by Europe and North America. Rising infrastructure activities are expected to open new market avenues in APAC, particularly in India and China. Currently, Europe is the second-largest market for silicone fluid. The Middle East & Africa silicone fluid market is still at a nascent stage. However, emerging countries such as the UAE and Brazil are expected to have a significant market share in the respective regions.

Silicone Fluid Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global silicone fluid market are

Chemie AG

Bluestar Silicones

Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. and Dow Corning Corp.

ACC Silicones

KCC Basildon

Gelest Inc.

Siltech Corporation

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments by geographies and by vehicle type.

Key Segments Profiled in the Silicone Fluids Industry Survey

Type:

Straight Silicone Fluid Dimethyl Silicone Fluid Methylphenyl Silicone Fluid Methylhydrogen Silicone Fluid

Modified Reactive Silicone Fluid Non-Reactive Silicone Fluid



End Use Industry:

Agriculture

Energy

Homecare

Personal Care

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Other End Use Industries

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

