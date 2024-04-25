Packer Bottle Market Set to Skyrocket: Projected Valuation to Surpass US$ 10.2 Billion by 2033

The market for packer bottles, also known as squeezable bottles, is growing at a steady rate due to their increasing use in various industries such as food, cosmetics, and chemicals. Packer bottles are designed to be easy to squeeze and dispense, making them a popular choice for products that require precise measurements or easy dispensing.

One of the key drivers of the packer bottle market is the increasing demand for packaging that is both convenient and easy to use. Consumers are looking for packaging that is easy to open, use, and dispose of, and packer bottles meet these requirements. They are also ideal for products that require precise measurements, such as sauces, condiments, and salad dressings.

Another driver of the packer bottle market is the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging. Packer bottles are made from a variety of materials, including plastic, glass, and metal, and many of these materials are recyclable. This makes them a more sustainable option than traditional packaging materials such as aluminum cans and glass jars.

The food and beverage industry is one of the largest users of packer bottles. They are commonly used to package sauces, condiments, salad dressings, syrups, and other liquid food products. The cosmetics and personal care industry also uses packer bottles to package lotions, creams, and other personal care products. The chemicals industry also uses packer bottles for packaging chemicals and adhesives.

Approximately US$ 5.5 billion in sales of packer bottles are now recorded worldwide. The packer bottle market is expected to grow at a respectable CAGR of 5.3% to reach US$ 9.1 Bn by 2031, according to a thorough industry analysis.

19.7% of all pharmaceutical bottles sold worldwide today are packer bottles. Over the next several years, it is anticipated that a flurry of new technology developments would increase demand for packer bottles and satisfy a variety of healthcare packaging requirements.

The packer bottle market can be segmented into different types of materials, including plastic, glass, and metal. Plastic packer bottles are the most popular due to their low cost and lightweight. Glass packer bottles are also used, but they are more expensive and heavier than plastic bottles. Metal packer bottles are also used, but they are the least common due to their high cost and weight.

The packer bottle market can also be segmented into different types of closures, including screw caps, flip tops, and pumps. Screw caps are the most common type of closure, as they are easy to use and provide a tight seal. Flip top closures are also popular, as they are easy to open and close, and provide a good seal. Pumps are also used, but they are more expensive than screw caps and flip tops.

The packer bottle market is a highly competitive industry with several key players operating in the market. Some of the major players in the market include Berry Global, Amcor, WestRock, and Bemis. These companies have a strong presence in the market and offer a wide range of packer bottles to meet the needs of different industries.

In conclusion, the packer bottle market is growing at a steady rate due to their increasing use in various industries such as food, cosmetics, and chemicals. The demand for packaging that is both convenient and easy to use, as well as the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging, are the key drivers of the market. The food and beverage industry is one of the largest users of packer bottles, but they are also commonly used in the cosmetics and personal care industry, and the chemicals industry. The packer bottle market is a highly competitive industry with several key players operating in the market.

In terms of availability, there are variety of packer bottles made up of plastic and glass available in the market. FMI predicts that, the manufacturers operating in the global packer bottle market to have ample opportunities to maximize their sales, as manufacturing output and packaging needs form pharmaceutical and food sectors is consistently rising.

According to the report, plastic will remain most preferred material owing to its pricing affordability and light weight mass. Among end users, pharmaceutical sector is expected to account for the lion’s share.

Key Takeaways from Packer Bottle Market

Packer bottle sales will consistently, despite a temporary set-back amid COVID-19 outbreak. FMI predicts the market to rise at 5.4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

Within North America, the U.S. is expected to account for over 85% of sales in 2021

Temporary period of lull amid pandemic will cause sales to dip in the U.K. However, recovery is likely 2022 onwards

Germany and France are expected to showcase marginal improvement in packer bottle sales in 2021

Despite China’s dominance, Japan and South Korea markets will exhibit higher growth within East Asia

“Incorporation of recent advancements in packer bottles such FDA-approved and child resistant packaging solutions, coupled with excellent light and moisture barrier properties, has widened scope for application in several end use industries,” says FMI analyst.

Packer Bottle Market by Category

Material

Plastic High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Glass

Capacity

100cc & Below

200cc

300cc

400cc

Application

Tablet & Capsules

Powder & Granules

Liquid

End Use

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Food & Beverages Ingredients

Other Industrial

