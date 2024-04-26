Ice Cream Service Supplies Market Growing at 4.6% CAGR by 2033

Posted on 2024-04-26 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

The ice cream service supplies industry has encountered challenges stemming from disruptions in the supply chain distribution, leading to regional constraints on freighting and shipping, thus impacting ice cream sales. However, the market has swiftly rebounded from the pandemic, as normalcy has resumed with the return of a substantial labor force to production units. Furthermore, in-situ sales via supermarkets, retail outlets, and convenience stores have witnessed a resurgence, bolstering market sales.

The global ice cream service supplies market is poised to achieve a valuation of US$ 8,800 million by 2023, according to reports from Future Market Insights. Projections indicate a steady growth trajectory with a 4.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2033, ultimately reaching a remarkable valuation of US$ 13,797.5 million by the end of 2033.

Post-pandemic, several companies have reported a notable surge in the take-home segment of the ice cream market. Traditionally, the impulse category held a dominant share of 60%, whereas the take-home category accounted for 30% of sales. However, there has been a significant shift towards take-home purchases, reflecting changing consumer preferences and behaviors in the wake of the pandemic.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17324

Key Segments

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa

By Equipment:

  • Freezers and Display Cases
  • Mixers and Blenders
  • Dispensers and Soft-Serve Machines
  • Dipping Cabinets
  • Ice Cream Vending Machines
  • Cleaning and Maintenance Equipment

By Buyers:

  • Ice Cream Shops and Parlors
  • Restaurants and Cafés
  • Catering Services
  • Ice Cream Producers

Key Companies

  • Dart Container Corporation
  • Huhtamaki Oyj
  • International Paper Company
  • T. Marzetti Company
  • Anchor Packaging
  • Ecolab Inc
  • Gold Medal Products Co
  • Ali Group
  • Kerry Group
  • Winkler GmbH

Buy this Exclusive Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17324

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution