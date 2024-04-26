Ice Cream Service Supplies Market Growing at 4.6% CAGR by 2033

The ice cream service supplies industry has encountered challenges stemming from disruptions in the supply chain distribution, leading to regional constraints on freighting and shipping, thus impacting ice cream sales. However, the market has swiftly rebounded from the pandemic, as normalcy has resumed with the return of a substantial labor force to production units. Furthermore, in-situ sales via supermarkets, retail outlets, and convenience stores have witnessed a resurgence, bolstering market sales.

The global ice cream service supplies market is poised to achieve a valuation of US$ 8,800 million by 2023, according to reports from Future Market Insights. Projections indicate a steady growth trajectory with a 4.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2033, ultimately reaching a remarkable valuation of US$ 13,797.5 million by the end of 2033.

Post-pandemic, several companies have reported a notable surge in the take-home segment of the ice cream market. Traditionally, the impulse category held a dominant share of 60%, whereas the take-home category accounted for 30% of sales. However, there has been a significant shift towards take-home purchases, reflecting changing consumer preferences and behaviors in the wake of the pandemic.

Key Segments

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

By Equipment:

Freezers and Display Cases

Mixers and Blenders

Dispensers and Soft-Serve Machines

Dipping Cabinets

Ice Cream Vending Machines

Cleaning and Maintenance Equipment

By Buyers:

Ice Cream Shops and Parlors

Restaurants and Cafés

Catering Services

Ice Cream Producers

Key Companies

Dart Container Corporation

Huhtamaki Oyj

International Paper Company

T. Marzetti Company

Anchor Packaging

Ecolab Inc

Gold Medal Products Co

Ali Group

Kerry Group

Winkler GmbH

