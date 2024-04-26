Global Patient Portal Industry is Expected to Grow at an Amazing 20% CAGR to Reach US$ 22.29 Billion by 2032 | Forecasts FMI

The Global Patient Portal Industry is experiencing a surge in growth, driven by a rising emphasis on patient engagement and improved healthcare delivery. According to a recent analysis, the market is expected to reach a staggering US$22.29 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20% from 2022 to 2032.

Patient portals are secure online platforms that give patients access to their medical records, laboratory results, and other health-related information. Patients can also use portals to schedule appointments, request prescription refills, and communicate with their healthcare providers.

The growth of healthcare facilities worldwide influences the Global Patient Portal Industry. Patient portal usage is rising quickly due to mandatory federal regulations and the integration of growth in the US electronic health records (EHR) market. Additionally, technology-based businesses are creating web-based apps for patient portals. This provides access to store and retrieve crucial data as a result. The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled a rise in teleconsultation services.

Patient portals are secure online platforms that give patients easy access to their medical information, appointment scheduling, and communication with their healthcare providers. They offer a variety of features, including:

Access to medical records, such as lab results, imaging reports, and medication lists

Appointment scheduling and reminders

Prescription refills

Secure messaging with healthcare providers

Online bill pay

Educational resources on health and wellness

Patient portals offer several benefits for both patients and healthcare providers. For patients, they can provide convenience, empowerment, and peace of mind. For healthcare providers, they can improve efficiency, communication, and patient engagement.

The increasing adoption of patient portals is being driven by some factors, including:

The rising demand for EHRs: EHRs are electronic versions of patients’ medical records. They provide a central repository for all of a patient’s medical information, which can be accessed by healthcare providers from different locations. Patient portals are often integrated with EHR systems, which makes it easy for patients to access their medical information through the portal.

Mandatory federal norms: The Meaningful Use program incentivized healthcare providers to adopt EHRs and patient portals in the United States. While the Meaningful Use program ended in 2018, many incentives are still in place through other programs, such as the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS).

The benefits of patient portals: Patient portals offer several benefits for both patients and healthcare providers, as mentioned above. This is leading to increased adoption of patient portals by healthcare facilities of all sizes.

Global Patient Portal Industry Key Takeaways:

Patient portals are secure online platforms that give patients easy access to medical information, appointment scheduling, and communication with their healthcare providers.

The increasing adoption of patient portals is attributed to their benefits to patients and healthcare providers.

Patient portals can help patients manage their health better, improve communication with their healthcare providers, and reduce healthcare costs.

Healthcare providers can use patient portals to improve patient care, increase efficiency, and reduce costs.

The critical drivers of the Global Patient Portal Industry include the increasing adoption of EHRs, the growing demand for teleconsultation services, and government support for digital healthcare initiatives.

Global Patient Portal Industry Key Companies Profiled:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Greenway Health, LLC

athenahealth, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Medfusion Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Global Patient Portal Industry

By Type:

Standalone Patient Portal

Integrated Patient Portal

By Delivery Mode:

Web-based Patient Portal

Cloud-based Patient Portal

By End-Use:

Patient Portal for Providers

Patient Portal for Payers

Others

By Region:

North American Patient Portal Market

Latin America Patient Portal Market

Europe Patient Portal Market

Asia Pacific Patient Portal Market

Middle East & Africa Patient Portal Market

