Global Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing Industry Gears Up for Growth, Reaching US$10.96 Billion by 2032 at 7.18% CAGR | FMI

The Global Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing Industry has reached a significant milestone, according to the latest data from Future Market Insights (FMI). In 2021, the market generated a substantial US$5.11 billion. Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain a promising trajectory, expanding at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.18%. This positive projection indicates the market is on track to reach an impressive US$10.96 billion by 2032.

The surge in demand for outsourcing medical device analytical testing can be attributed to several key factors. The inherent complexity of medical device products, intensifying market competition, the proliferation of small-scale medical device production, and increasingly stringent regulatory clearance requirements collectively drive the industry’s exponential growth.

With a clear trajectory of expansion, the Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market promises immense opportunities for industry stakeholders, offering comprehensive analytical solutions and facilitating compliance with rigorous regulatory standards. This growth signifies a paradigm shift in the healthcare sector, enhancing efficiency, quality, and safety in the development and production of medical devices.

FMI’s comprehensive research underscores the dynamic nature of this market and underscores its pivotal role in shaping the future of the medical device industry. Companies, researchers, and investors are encouraged to take note of this remarkable growth potential as the market charts its course toward an impressive US$ 10.96 billion valuation in 2032.

The growing global prevalence of chronic diseases is driving up demand for medical device analytical testing outsourcing. The government’s increasingly stringent quality certificate rules are propelling the global medical device analytical testing outsourcing market forward. Class II devices require premarket approvals and 510 (k) clearance; however, obtaining such clearance is a time-consuming process; thus, such emerging scenarios have fuelled the growth. Medical device manufacturers are hiring consultants to help them understand the documentation and regulations required for pre-market approvals.

The development of advanced devices such as surgical microscopes, surgical robots, neurosurgery devices, ophthalmic surgical devices, and many others has reduced the direct contact of humans in surgical procedures, making quality certificates for medical devices mandatory. The growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is driving the global medical device analytical testing outsourcing market forward. However, manufacturers are turning to medical device analytical testing outsourcing to ensure accuracy, precision, quality control, and periodic maintenance.

Key Takeaways

in 2021. The U.S. is projected to lead the market while procuring US$ 1.5 Billion while expanding at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. China is anticipated to grow at 5.5% CAGR

The hospital segment is predicted to lead the market with a CAGR of 6.15% during the assessment period.

“Because of improved healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives, Asia Pacific has the largest share Furthermore, rapid economic development in countries such as China and India are expected to significantly boost regional market growth over the forecast period.” Says an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape

The global medical device analytical testing outsourcing market is highly fragmented. Mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, among other strategies, were used by industry participants to maintain market share. The key market players are:

SGS

Toxikon, Inc

Eurofins Scientific

Pace Analytical Services LLC

Intertek Group plc

Wuxi AppTec

North American Science Associates, Inc.

Envigo

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Medical Device Testing Services

Some of the recent developments in the global medical device analytical testing outsourcing are:

In May 2022 , Intertek renewed its contract with the Philippines Bureau of Customs for its Bulk and Break Bulk Cargo Clearance Enhancement Programme.

, Intertek renewed its contract with the Philippines Bureau of Customs for its Bulk and Break Bulk Cargo Clearance Enhancement Programme. In May 2022, Intertek announced the launch of ‘Intertek Hydrogen’ which assists the hydrogen industry in commercializing ground-breaking technology securely into the future.

Global Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing Industry Report Segmentation:

By Service:

Extractable and Leachable

Material Characterization

Physical Testing

Bioburden Testing

Sterility Testing

Other Tests

By Device Type:

Reprocessed Devices

Others Medical

By End Use:

Hospitals

Others

By Therapeutic Areas:

Cardiology

Diagnostic Imaging

Orthopedic

IVD

Ophthalmic

General & Plastic Surgery

Drug Delivery

Endoscopy

Dental

Diabetes Care

Others

