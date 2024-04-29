Award-Winning Historical Fiction Author Crafts a Gripping Tale of Psychological Survival in Latest Book, “When Death Picks Favorites

New York, USA, 2024-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ — In his latest novel, “When Death Picks Favorites,” author Lefteris Sakkas mixes historical fiction with psychological suspense – delivering a compelling tale of survival against all odds.

Through the intertwined stories of a Greek-American soldier and a German officer, the authors explore the raw emotions and personal struggles of individuals touched by the dark shadow of World War II.

Drawing from his personal experiences and extensive research as a psychiatric nurse, Sakkas sheds light on the deep wounds of survivor’s guilt, trauma, and the lasting impact of war on humans as a whole.

“When Death Picks Favorites” paints a very descriptive picture of the wartime era and immerses readers in the heart-wrenching realities of those caught amid conflict. Quoting philosopher George Santayana, “Only the dead have seen the end of war,” Sakkas goes beyond facts and figures to reveal the reflective human truths that emerge from the chaos of war.

With “When Death Picks Favorites,” readers are drawn into a mesmerizing journey of self-discovery and resilience through the corridors of history. The book promises an unforgettable reading experience that will keep readers dwelling long after the chapters have been closed.

About the Authors

Lefteris Sakkas, a registered nurse at a psychiatric facility, brings a unique perspective to his writing, drawing on his experiences working with trauma survivors. “When Death Picks Favorites” is his second novel, and the only one so far translated into English.

Dimitra Iconomou, based in California, is a Certified Translation Professional and Greek copy editor, making her literary translation debut with this novel. She also serves as Mr. Sakkas’s literary manager in the United States.

