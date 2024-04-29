Global Immunoassay Industry is expected to be valued US$ 45.78 billion, with a CAGR of 5% By 2032 | FMI Analysis

The Global Immunoassay Industry is on a trajectory for solid growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% expected to propel the market valuation to a staggering US$45.78 billion by 2032. This impressive growth builds upon a strong foundation, as the industry already boasts a significant revenue of US$29.51 billion in 2022. This upward trend surpasses previous forecasts for the 2022-2032 period, underscoring the industry’s momentum.

This exceptional development is inextricably related to dynamic transformations in the industrial landscape, principally driven by crucial causes such as the disruptive influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, a growing senior population, and rising global health awareness.

The COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst, fundamentally altering the demand dynamics within the immunoassay sector. As the world grappled with the unprecedented health crisis, the need for accurate and rapid diagnostic tools became paramount. Immunoassay tests emerged as a linchpin in the battle against the pandemic, driving the industry’s growth.

Rising awareness, government research and development programs, and COVID-19’s spread have collectively flourished the demand for the antibodies testing systems. Hence, it has expanded the immunoassay market share in the global market

This fueled the market’s growth prospects and brought opportunities for the new medical and healthcare market players to come up with the latest technology and integrate it with immunoassay technology. Furthermore, the breakdown of the third COVID-19 wave has partially slowed down the growth of the market as the spread is at lower levels

Key Takeaways from Global Immunoassay Industry Study

The Immunoassay market is expected to increase with a market share of 35.0% in North America.

is expected to increase with a market share of in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to account for 30% market share during the assessment year.

market share during the assessment year. By product, reagents and kits accounted for a 60% share of total revenue generated by the Global Immunoassay Industry globally and are anticipated to hold the highest share by 2032, owing to the cost-effective products, fueling the overall sales of immunoassay testing instrument

share of total revenue generated by the Global Immunoassay Industry globally and are anticipated to hold the highest share by 2032, owing to the cost-effective products, fueling the overall sales of immunoassay testing instrument EIA/ELISA technology gains the highest traction in the market by technology with a market share of 60% and its growth owing to higher use of in reducing the assay time for immunoelectrophoretic and immunodiffusion while providing accurate and quantitive results.

Immunoassay Market in North America is Constantly Evolving

The largest market share of 35% in 2022 is expected to hold the same position throughout the forecast period, according to the Immunoassay Market Demand Analysis. The rise in demand can be attributed to an increase in cancer incidence as well as the ease of access to technologically advanced diagnostic techniques. Outbreaks of infectious diseases are becoming more common in the region.

“Global Immunoassay Industry analysis displays the higher growth prospects due to the higher awareness of the new viruses and diseases that demand for higher antibodies in the body. An immunoassay test gives you information about the antibodies present in the body for any specific virus or disease spread by it. Demand for immunoassay tests rises as the hospitals, clinics, and research and development centers established by the government are consuming the most from the market” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Global Immunoassay Industry Competitive Landscape

A new market research report on immunoassay defines the market space as a younger space where there is a space for innovation and technology. The defining factors key players have been the ability to deliver effective and accurate results while making the product more logistics-friendly and easy to use.

Siemens Healthineers has introduced its latest and revised fully automated immunoassay platforms and a comprehensive and disease-specific chart in excess of 100 tests. This enhanced productivity and efficiency while delivering accurate and faster results.

Biomerieux, with more than 26000 immunoassay systems globally has introduced its R7D programs that covers high medical value applications, increased automation and decentralized testing, flourishing the sales of immunoassay platforms.

Abbott Laboratories focuses on chia technology and offers an automatic immunoassay analyzer named Abbott prism, delivers effectiveness and enhances productivity.

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the Global Immunoassay Industry, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on Application (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Other (Applications), Form (Natural Immunoassay, Synthetic Immunoassay), Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, MEA)

Global Immunoassay Industry by Category

By Product

Reagents & Kits

Analyzers/Instruments Open-ended Systems Closed-ended Systems

Software & Services

By Technology

Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

Enzyme Immunoassays (EIA)Rapid Test Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIA) Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIA)

Others

By End-use

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Oncology

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Infectious Disease Testing

Autoimmune Diseases

By Application

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Academic Research Centres

Others

By Form

Natural Immunoassay

Synthetic Immunoassay

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

