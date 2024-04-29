Global Insulin Pumps Industry Is Expected to Grow at a 10.3% CAGR and Reach a Startling US$ 14.8 Billion by 2032 | FMI Analysis

The Global Insulin Pumps Industry is poised for significant growth, driven by a rising tide of diabetes diagnoses and increasing adoption of advanced diabetes management technologies. According to a recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is expected to reach a staggering US$14.8 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% from 2022. This growth trajectory signifies a substantial increase from the estimated market value of US$5.5 billion in 2022.

The rising demand for tethered pumps is a key factor contributing to the industry’s growth, with projections indicating an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 6.7 billion during the period 2022-2032.

A major driver behind this surge is the alarming increase in the incidence of diabetes, attributed to factors such as age, obesity, and an unhealthy lifestyle. The report highlights that obesity, a primary cause of diabetes, is leading to a rise in the prevalence of diabetes-related ocular illnesses. Shockingly, in 2017, global estimates revealed approximately 22.9 million new cases of diabetes, with a reported prevalence of around 476 million individuals. Tragically, 1.37 million fatalities were recorded due to diabetes, and 1.37 million disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) were associated with this health challenge.

Obesity and being overweight are risk factors that are increasing the occurrence of type II diabetes. As a result, risk factors such as smoking, being overweight, being obese, and having high cholesterol are likely to increase the prevalence of type II diabetes.

Global Insulin Pumps Industry Competitive Landscape

Over the projected period, rising emphasis on innovations and investments among public and private entities is expected to strengthen competition in the market. In addition, product commercialization and partnership tactics are expected to be profitable in the upcoming years.

The key vendors in the Global Insulin Pumps Industry are Cellenovo, Sooil Development, Valeritas, Inc., JingasuDelfu Co., Ltd., Medtronic plc, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Tandem Diabetic Care, Inc., Insulet Corporation, and Ypsomed.

Some of the recent developments in the Global Insulin Pumps industry:

In June 2019, Medtronic announced a partnership with Tidepool to develop an interoperable automated insulin pump system. The Medtronic MiniMed pump will serve as one of Tidepool Loop’s accessories, designed to communicate with Apple devices.

In September 2020, Insulet Corporation stated that its Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System would be widely available in Israel, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Belgium, and France in the coming weeks. Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden have already been exposed to this product.

In June 2020, Tandem Diabetes Care and Abbott announced a collaboration to develop and commercialize integrated diabetes care solutions. These products will combine Abbott’s continuous glucose monitoring technology with Tandem’s ground-breaking insulin delivery devices to better diabetic blood sugar control.

In September 2020, Medtronic announced that their MiniMedTM 770G hybrid closed loop system has received FDA clearance in the United States. This unique insulin administration system, which is equipped with the company’s SmartGuard technology, can be connected to a smartphone and can be modified for youngsters as young as two years old.

Top 9 Key Companies Profiled in the Global Insulin Pumps Industry

Medtronic plc Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Tandem Diabetic Care, Inc. Insulet Corporation Ypsomed Cellenovo Sooil Development Valeritas, Inc JingasuDelfu Co., Ltd.

Market Segments Covered in Global Insulin Pumps Industry Analysis

By Type:

Patch Pumps

Tethered Pumps

By Product Type:

Tandem

Accu-Chek

MiniMed

Omnipod

My Life Omnipod

Other Product Types

By Accessories:

Insulin reservoir or cartridges

Insulin set insertion devices

Battery

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

