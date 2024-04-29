Global Organoids Market is poised for significant progress, projected to reach a valuation of US$ 205.3 Million by 2033

The global organoids market demand is poised for remarkable growth, according to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights. Projections indicate a substantial expansion from 2023 to 2033, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13%. By the end of this forecast period, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 205.3 million, a significant surge from the expected worth of US$ 60.4 million in 2023.

Organoids, microscopic 3D structures derived in vitro from stem cells, have emerged as a groundbreaking innovation, enabling the development of various human cancer models that showcase their multifunctional capabilities. Recognizing the potential of this transformative technology, FMI is strategically positioned to capitalize on the booming organoids industry.

These advancements in organoid technology are expected to drive increased utilization across diverse applications, including pathogenesis, disease modeling, regenerative medicine, and drug screening. FMI is at the forefront of leveraging these opportunities to provide cutting-edge solutions and contribute to advancements in healthcare and life sciences.

With an unwavering commitment to innovation, FMI is actively investing in research and development to stay ahead of industry trends. The company’s forward-looking approach positions it to meet the growing demand for organoid-based solutions and services. By aligning with the projected market trends, FMI aims to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the organoids industry.

FMI is dedicated to fostering collaborations and partnerships within the scientific and medical communities to further enhance the application of organoids across various fields. By doing so, the company aims to accelerate progress in disease understanding, drug discovery, and personalized medicine.

“We are excited about the immense potential that organoid technology holds in transforming the landscape of healthcare and life sciences. Our commitment to innovation and strategic investments positions us to meet the increasing demand for organoid-based solutions. We look forward to contributing significantly to the growth of the organoids industry and making a positive impact on the future of medicine,” said Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

As FMI continues to drive innovation and expansion in the organoids industry, it remains dedicated to its mission of improving human health and advancing scientific knowledge.

Key Takeaways:

According to FMI’s analysis, the organoids market developed at a 15.6% CAGR over the previous decade.

In 2022, the United States held a 46.1% market share.

In 2022, Japan accounted for a 4.7% percentage of the market.

The United Kingdom is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% over the period of forecasting.

In 2022, intestinal organoids held a market proportion of 37.42%.

Competitive Landscape:

Next&Bio Inc. an enterprise that created an organoid-based accurate therapeutic search and discovery framework, inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI Singapore) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) on the setting up of an alliance to realize the implementation of innovative precision medicine treatments employing cancer-organoids in May 2023.

In April 2023, scientists from the Princess Máxima Centre for Paediatric Oncology and the Hubrecht Institute in the Netherlands reported that organoids and CRISPR-Cas9 permitted them to acquire more knowledge into the tumors biology and biological ramifications of various changes to DNA in fibrolamellar carcinoma (FLC), a rare form of child’s liver cancer.

Key Companies Profiled:

Cellesce Ltd

DefiniGEN

Qgel

Hubrecht Organoid Technology (HUB)

OcellO B.V.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Corning Incorporated

3Dnamics Inc.

Key Segments Profiled in the Organoids Market Report:

By Product Type:

Intestinal Organoids

Hepatic Organoids

Pancreatic Organoids

Colorectal Organoids

Neural Organoids

Others

By Application:

Bio-banking

Biomedical Research and Drug Discovery

Regenerative Medicine

Cancer Research

Therapeutic Tools

Others

By End User:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academics and Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

