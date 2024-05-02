The Future of the Cosmetic Dental Products Industry: Opportunities and Challenges Ahead

Cosmetic Dental Products Industry Data Book – Teeth Whitening, Dental Implants, Dental Crown & Bridges and Dental Veneers Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Cosmetic Dental Products Industry was estimated at USD 21.0 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Dental Implants Market Insights

The global dental implants market size was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing applications of dental implants in various therapeutic areas along with rising demand for prosthetics are some of the key factors expected to boost the industry growth. Prosthetics play a major role in propelling the demand for these implants through oral rehabilitation, which helps in restoring the oral function and facial form of a patient. Acceptance level for dental implants is increasing among patients and dental surgeons due to limitations of removable prosthetics, such as discomfort, lack of natural appearance, and need for maintenance.

An increasing number of dental injuries, owing to road accidents and sports injuries, are also some of the major factors favoring the demand for dental implants. The World Health Organization (WHO) data suggests that nearly 10 million people are injured or disabled due to road accidents every year. In addition, according to the American Academy for Implant Dentistry, over 15 million people in the U.S. undergo bridge and crown replacements for missing teeth every year, thus facilitating the demand for dental implants. Dental implants are long-term replacements preserving adjacent teeth, which are ground in the case of bridges. It is considered the only restorative technique that preserves and stimulates natural bone and also acts as a stable support for prosthetics (dentures).

Moreover, dental implants improve the physical appearance of a person and provide comfort and convenience, unlike removable dentures. The U.S. held a substantial share in 2021 due to the growing number of dental implant placement procedures undertaken per year. For instance, each year, nearly 5 million implants are placed in the U.S. as per the American Dental Association. Moreover, as a developed region, the U.S. population has a higher affordability rate for dental implant procedures. High healthcare spending in this region is expected to propel market growth. Two of the major companies, named Biomet and DENTSPLY Sirona are headquartered in the U.S., which contributes to greater penetration of this market.

Dental Veneers Market Insights

The global dental veneers market size was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The rapidly increasing demand for cosmetic procedures in dentistry is driving awareness about the products such as dental veneers. The rising occurrence of dental ailments, growing demand for restorative dental procedures, emerging dental tourism worldwide, and growing expendable income in developing countries are some of the key driving factors contributing to market growth. The dental care sector was significantly impacted at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the government-imposed social distancing guidelines.

The widespread explosion of extreme makeovers in the media channels gives the impression that the dental communities are in full support of this new era of cosmetic dental procedures. The simultaneous applications of the aesthetic aspect of dentistry along with the technical skills allow dental specialists to attain aesthetically functional results. The market’s development is expected to be restrained by the hefty premium of dental imaging techniques, the paucity of insurance coverage for cosmetic operations, and the greater risks and difficulties involved with orthodontic and dental bridge procedures.

Moreover, the availability of innovative biomaterials and techniques has resulted in the development of newer approaches to managing dental disorders. The technologically advanced techniques are respectful of soft oral tissues. Cosmetic dentistry has transformed patient perspectives toward dental care. Cosmetic procedures such as dental veneers are gaining more demand, as patients are realizing that they are painless with satisfactory results. The quest for a better facial appearance has become equal to cosmetic intervention. Hence, the demand for cosmetic dentistry is growing at a rapid rate.

Cosmetic Dental Products Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Companies are focusing on strategic initiatives, such as the introduction of novel products through customization according to consumers’ needs, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions, to expand their product portfolio and extend leadership positions in the field of dental implantology.

Key players operating in the Cosmetic Dental Products Industry are:

Colgate Palmolive

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson.

Procter & Gamble

Brodie & Stone

