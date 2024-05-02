Crowdsourced Security Market: Unprecedented Growth to Reach US$ 245.4 Million by 2033

The global crowdsourced security Industry size is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 114.4 million in 2023. It is projected to hit a valuation of US$ 245.4 million by 2033. The market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Compared to engaging specialized in-house security teams or carrying out conventional penetration testing, crowdsourced security is possibly an affordable option. Instead of paying fixed salaries or high consulting costs, organizations may use crowdsourcing platforms to interact with multiple security professionals at once, paying only for the vulnerabilities found or successful tests run.

By showcasing a proactive attitude to security, crowdsourced security efforts may improve an organization’s image. Organizations may build trust with their user base, customers, and stakeholders by encouraging security researchers to properly report vulnerabilities. For instance,

A bug bounty program was started on HackerOne by NordVPN, a personal virtual private network service provider. It is part of a strategy to update VPN companies’ security measures.

The BFSI sector is increasingly adopting crowdsourced security. The BFSI industry is a top target for cyber assaults because of the sensitive and priceless information it manages, including:

Financial data

Personally identifiable information (PII).

Transactional records.

The industry is subject to changing cyber threats including advanced hacking methods, malware, phishing assaults, and insider threats. By utilizing the skills of ethical hackers to find vulnerabilities and upgrade security procedures, crowdsourced security helps the BFSI industry boost its defenses.

North America is likely to dominate the global market. With a sizable number of companies operating across several industries, North America market accounts for a sizeable portion of the global economy. With such a wide range of businesses, from SMEs to huge international firms, crowdsourced security providers have many potentials to serve all types of businesses.

Key Takeaways from the Crowdsourced Security Market:

The global crowdsourced security industry size expanded at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2022.

In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 85.7 million.

The market size stood at US$ 107.6 million in 2022.

In 2022, the web application segment captured 39.2% of the market share.

In 2022, the on-premise deployment segment captured a 58.3% share of the global market.

In 2022, the United States captured a 14.5% share of the global market.

In 2022, China captured a 7.2% share of the global market.

In 2022, Japan captured a 5.1% share of the global market.

In 2022, India garnered a 10.2% share of the global market.

Key Players Working in the Global Market

Applause

Cobalt Labs Inc.

Bugcrowd Inc.

Detectify

HackerOne

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

Microsoft unveiled new cybersecurity services in May 2022. The three services—which were unveiled under the service umbrella category of “Microsoft Security Experts”—are human-led services designed to deliver “secure, compliant, and productive outcomes” for businesses that use them.

IBM opened its IBM Cybersecurity Hub in India in February 2023. To help businesses in Asia Pacific (APAC) region prepare for and manage the growing threat of cyberattacks on corporations, IBM announced this multi-million dollar investment in its resources.

Crowdsourced Security Market Segmentation

By Type:

Web Application

Mobile Application

Other Types

By Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare

Travel & Hospitality

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Other Verticals

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

