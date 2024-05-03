Refrigerated Display Cases Market Anticipated 5.80% CAGR by 2032

The global Refrigerated Display Cases Market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.5%, currently accounting for a market value of US$ 8.2 Billion in 2022. The global market value is likely to surpass US$ 14 Billion by 2032. The forum accounted for a market valuation of US$ 7.8 Billion in the year 2021.

Refrigerated display cases are specialized refrigeration units designed to showcase and store perishable food items, beverages, and other chilled products while simultaneously attracting customers’ attention in retail environments. These display cases are commonly found in supermarkets, convenience stores, delis, bakeries, and other food retail establishments.

Market Segmentation

By Type:

Plug-in

Semi Plug-in

Remote

By Design:

Vertical

Horizontal

Hybrid

By End Use:

Food Service Sector Quick Service Restaurants Bakeries Hotels Others

Retail Food & Beverage Sector Fuel Station Stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Discount Stores



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Recent Developments

In May 2021, Emerson Electric Co. donated sustainable refrigeration to a Gem City Market at Helix Innovation Center in Dayton, Ohio. It is a collaborative grocery store in a local food desert that sells fresh food products.

donated sustainable refrigeration to a Gem City Market at Helix Innovation Center in Dayton, Ohio. It is a collaborative grocery store in a local food desert that sells fresh food products. In June 2021, Carrier Corporation delivered 16 new trucks and vans fitted with its Transiocold refrigeration systems to Euro Foods, which deals in the chilled and frozen food supply.

