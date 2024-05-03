Tax Advisory Services Procurement, Engagement & Operating Model 2030

Tax Advisory Services Cost and Pricing Analysis

This Tax Advisory Services procurement intelligence report unveils the key cost components that influence your spending. These include consulting fees, technology expenses, SG&A (selling, general & administrative) costs, taxes, and the service provider’s profit margin. Consulting fees encompass various elements such as salaries, benefits, overtime, subcontractor costs, and performance bonuses for the team working on your project.

When it comes to pricing structures, tax advisory firms offer a variety of options to suit your needs. Fixed pricing provides upfront certainty, with a pre-determined fee for specific services outlined in the contract. Time and materials pricing is ideal for situations with unpredictable workload, where costs are based on the time spent and staff resources required. Additionally, FTE (full-time equivalent) pricing factors in the number of personnel dedicated to your project. Finally, value-based pricing focuses on the perceived value you receive, with performance-based options tying fees to successful outcomes.

Order your copy of the Tax Advisory Services category procurement intelligence report 2023-2030, published by Grand View Research, to get more details regarding day one, quick wins, portfolio analysis, key negotiation strategies of key suppliers, and low-cost/best-cost sourcing analysis

Operational Capabilities – Tax Advisory Services

Industries Served – 25%

Years in Service – 20%

Revenue Generated – 15%

Employee Strength – 15%

Geographical Service Provision – 15%

Key Clients – 10%

Functional Capabilities – Tax Advisory Services

International Tax Services – 15%

Indirect Taxes – 15%

Financial Services Tax – 15%

Tax Controversy & Dispute Resolution – 15%

Tax Reporting & Strategy – 15%

Tax Policy & Administration – 15%

Others – 10%

Rate Benchmarking

The big four accounting firms namely Deloitte, KPMG, EY, and PwC charge an average price of USD 300 – USD 1300 per hour. Companies such as BDO and Grant Thorton charge an average rate of USD 200 – USD 900 per hour. Enterprises such as Crowe and BKD charge an average fee of USD 150 – USD 400 per hour.

The rates for tax advisory services are structured based the scope and location of engagement, type of pricing model, and whether ancillary services are being provided. In addition, the rates may vary based on the length on contract. Long-term contract agreements can be beneficial to both parties by providing stability, security, firm pricing structure, dedicated support, and stronger partnership.

List of Key Suppliers

BDO International Limited

CliftonLarsonAllen LLP

Crowe LLP

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

DPNC Global LLP

Ernst & Young Global Limited

Grant Thornton LLP

KPMG International Limited

Marcum LLP

PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited

RSM International Ltd.

USM-SBC Consulting LLP

Supplier Newsletter

In December 2023, Ryan LLC announced the acquisition of Morrison & Head LP. This acquisition helped Ryan to expand its market presence and add a talented group of property tax professionals to its team. Furthermore, with this acquisition, Ryan was able to offer a complete suite of innovative tax services to a new client base and provide software solutions to enhance tax-saving opportunities.

In October 2023, KPMG International Limited announced the acquisition of Cloutier Longtin Inc. This acquisition helped KPMG to strengthen its presence in Canada by leveraging Cloutier Longtin’s high-quality services in taxation and accounting. The acquisition also strengthened KPMG’s ability to cater to the needs of entrepreneurs on the North Shore of Montreal, one of the firm’s strategic regions.

In November 2022, Baker Tilly US LLP announced the acquisition of True Partners Consulting LLC (TPC). This acquisition helped Baker Lilly to leverage TPC’s strengths in corporate tax for public and private enterprises. With this acquisition, Baker Lilly was able to strengthen its corporate tax division and gather a new capability in unclaimed property. Moreover, the acquisition expanded Baker Lilly’s presence in major markets across the US, such as Boston, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

Browse through Grand View Research’s collection of procurement intelligence studies:

Tax Advisory Services Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

Tax Advisory Services Category Growth Rate : CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2030

CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2030 Pricing Growth Outlook : 4% – 8% (Annually)

4% – 8% (Annually) Pricing Models : Fixed pricing, FTE-based pricing, time & materials pricing

Fixed pricing, FTE-based pricing, time & materials pricing Supplier Selection Scope : Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence

Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence Supplier Selection Criteria: Industries served, years in service, revenue generated, employee strength, geographic service provision, international tax services, indirect taxes, financial services tax, tax controversy & dispute resolution, tax reporting & strategy, tax policy & administration, and others

Industries served, years in service, revenue generated, employee strength, geographic service provision, international tax services, indirect taxes, financial services tax, tax controversy & dispute resolution, tax reporting & strategy, tax policy & administration, and others Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, supplier ranking, supplier positioning matrix, emerging technology, pricing models, cost structure, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, engagement, and operating model

Brief about Pipeline by Grand View Research:

A smart and effective supply chain is essential for growth in any organization. Pipeline division at Grand View Research provides detailed insights on every aspect of supply chain, which helps in efficient procurement decisions.

Our services include (not limited to):