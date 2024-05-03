Supplier Evaluation and Selection in Medical Coveralls Procurement: 2023-2030

Medical Coveralls Category Overview

The global medical coveralls category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. The most important PPE in the world was the hooded disposable coveralls in 2020 – 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in demand for disposable protective coveralls/apparel because of heightened awareness of self-protection. On a parent level, the PPE category is experiencing tremendous growth due to its industry-agnostic nature and varied applications. The growth of the category is being driven by emerging diseases, such as the September 2022 Ebola outbreak in Uganda and the SARS, new Omicron, and flu variants worldwide. This has increased the need for protection for frontline healthcare workers. All such factors are boosting the demand for medical coveralls globally.

Disposable protective coveralls can be categorized into various levels based on their strength of protection such as – Categories I (minimal risk), II (medium risk), and III (complex PPE). According to EU standards, the medical coveralls can be classified into different types – Type 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6. The compliance requirements for types 1 to 4 include EN 14605 and EN 13982-1 for types 5 and 6. With advancements in technology, compliance requirements also play a key role. Over the years, medical coveralls have evolved from being basic garments into technologically advanced protective gear. As a result of technological advancements, coverall fabrics have also been designed to contain antimicrobial properties. Nanotechnology enabled the creation of nanoparticles embedded in coverall fibers for added protection. The latest medical coverall technology involves ‘smart’ coveralls with built-in sensors to monitor vital signs and alert healthcare professionals of any anomalies.

The medical coveralls category is highly fragmented. The top fifteen to twenty players account for a nominal share of the market. The major players in this category include raw-material suppliers, PPE divisions of major conglomerates, pure-play PPE/medical coveralls manufacturers, and wholesale and retail distributors. Within each segment again, the dynamics vary, which further reduces the bargaining power of suppliers. Manufacturers of coveralls are constantly trying to innovate by employing different types of materials. One instance is the use of SMS fabrics. These fabrics can withstand liquid while being available at competitive prices.

The major cost components in the medical coveralls category include raw materials, equipment and machinery, labor, facilities and storage, packaging, freight and transportation, and others. Other costs can include testing and inspection, marketing, insurance, tax, overhead expenses, administrative expenses, etc. Medical coveralls are critical for healthcare workers to prevent and control infection. They are designed to provide out-and-out protection from any kind of exposure. Hence the selection of the fabric or the raw material must be considered carefully. Synthetic fibers such as nylon 6,6, polyester (PET), polypropylene (PP), and polyethylene (PE) are some of the key fabrics considered to manufacture medical or PPE coveralls.

The majority of disposable coveralls are made of synthetic non-woven fabric, which is a single-use material. However, to improve the longevity and range of applications, woven cloth has witnessed some advancements in recent times. Raw materials form the largest cost component in this category. Factors such as the thickness and weight of the fabric, production or order quantity, single-layer or multi-layer structures, and the type of material chosen can further influence the total cost.

Polypropylene is also another cost-effective material that is widely used. In Q3 2023, PP prices in the North American region fluctuated a lot. The start of the third quarter witnessed a 1 – 2% drop in prices owing to a reduction in feedstock PP prices amid inflationary pressure. The continuous inflation forced consumers to reduce their consumption. As a result, demand remained low amid ample supply, which supported the decline. However, at the end of Q3 PP prices increased by 3 – 4% owing to a 5 – 6% rebound increase in feedstock PP prices and a positive demand from the automotive industry. In October 2023, PP prices in the EU region reached EUR 1,393 per MT. This was a 6% increase from September 2023.

In terms of sourcing intelligence, India, China, Malaysia, and Thailand are the most preferred countries to source medical coveralls. In 2022, China was the largest manufacturer of non-woven fabrics. The majority of medical coveralls use nonwoven fabrics. However, production in India has also ramped up steadily since the pandemic. The PPE industry in India has thrived due to low production costs, easy access to raw materials, and zero border restrictions for trade. India’s regulatory framework has significantly improved since 2021 in the PPE industry. It is common for most large end-user organizations to outsource the production of their medical coveralls.

When procuring medical coveralls, it is important to evaluate the suppliers based on product durability, quality, certifications, and protection parameters. Another key sourcing strategy is to ensure that the production process adheres to regulatory requirements and good manufacturing practices (GMP). For instance, the WHO states that the coveralls (or gowns) must meet AAMI-PB70 requirements. Other important regulatory bodies include the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the Association of the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI). In the case of the raw material or fabrics used, the different standards include ISO 16604, EN 14126 Annex A, ISO 22611, ISO 22612, EN 16604 or ASTM D1238 for testing purposes, AAMI 4 level compliant coverall, etc.

List of Key Suppliers: 3M, Ansell, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Cardinal Health, O&M Halyard, Inc., Lakeland, Inc., Derekduck Industries Corp., Plasti Surge Industries, Winner Medical Co., Ltd., and DuPont de Nemours Inc.

