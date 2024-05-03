Global COPD Therapeutics Market Set to Flourish, Expected to Reach US$20,035.5 Million by 2033 at a 5.1% of CAGR

The global COPD therapeutics market would probably increase gradually and reach a projected value of US$20,035.5 million by 2033. This notable gain is attributed to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from its market value of US$12,144.1 million in 2023.

Airflow limitation coexists with the respiratory symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include cough, sputum production, and dyspnea. Effective therapy of COPD requires a multimodal approach that includes pharmacological interventions, lifestyle modifications, pulmonary rehabilitation, and patient education.

The primary indicators of COPD, a progressive lung disease mostly caused by smoking, exposure to environmental pollutants, and genetic predisposition, are airflow limitation and persistent respiratory symptoms. Since COPD is a significant global public health burden, effective treatments are critical for managing symptoms, reducing exacerbations, and improving patient quality of life.

The anticipated increase in the worldwide market for COPD treatments is caused by a number of significant factors. In addition to rising tobacco use and air pollution, the need for effective treatment alternatives is being driven by the increasing prevalence of COPD, particularly in older populations. Additionally, advancements in pharmaceutical research and development, including the introduction of targeted biologics and novel therapies, are opening the door to new treatment options for individuals with COPD.

Surgical Procedures for Serious Instances:

Surgery might be advised in COPD instances that are very severe. Treatment options include lung volume reduction surgery, lung transplants, and bullectomies. To stop the disease’s progression and enhance patient outcomes, appropriate therapeutic care is crucial, as evidenced by the high prevalence of COPD.

Combination Therapies Are Becoming More PopularThe market for COPD treatments is seeing an increase in patients’ preference for combination treatments over single prescriptions, or monotherapy. LABA-ICS (long-acting beta antagonist and inhaled corticosteroid) and LAMA-ICS (long-acting muscarinic antagonist and inhaled corticosteroid) are two examples of combination therapy that have the following benefits:Enhanced Effectiveness: When it comes to controlling COPD symptoms and raising patients’ quality of life, combination treatments work better than monotherapy.

Better Patient Outcomes: Combination medications provide a more successful treatment strategy for patients who do not respond well to bronchodilators or corticosteroids alone, which may increase demand for COPD therapeutics.

Key players:

Pfizer Inc.

Adamis Laboratories Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

AstraZeneca

Merk & Co.

Novartis AG

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Key Segments Profiled in the COPD Therapeutics Industry Survey

By Component:

COPD Therapeutics Drug Class

Bronchodilators

Steroids

Phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitors

Theophylline

Antibiotics

COPD Therapeutics Delivery Systems

Oral

Inhalation

By End User:

Hospitals

Private Clinics

Outpatient Departments

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

