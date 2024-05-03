FMI Study Affirms Global Large Scale Bearings Market Set to Exceed US$ 760.3 Million Valuation by 2033, Surging at an Impressive 8.0% CAGR

The global large scale bearing market is projected to witness substantial growth, with a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0% expected between 2023 and 2033, reaching an estimated value of US$ 760.3 million. This anticipated expansion reflects significant shifts in various industries, spurred by relentless technological advancements.

Driving this upward trend is a notable increase in industrialization and automation, which is reshaping sectors across the globe. Companies are embracing automation and mechanization to bolster efficiency, productivity, and overall operational capabilities. As industries continue their journey towards heightened industrialization, the demand for large bearings capable of withstanding heavy loads and ensuring smooth rotation is becoming increasingly essential.

Key Takeaways:

The global market for large-scale bearings grew at 6.7% CAGR from 2018 to 2022, reaching US$ 353.5 million in terms of value in 2023.

The United States large scale bearing industry is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 685.3 million by 2033.

The United Kingdom’s large scale bearing industry is expected to cross a value of US$ 11.9 million by 2033.

China’s large scale bearing industry is anticipated to top a valuation of US$ 144.7 million in 2033.

With a CAGR of 8.6% estimated from 2023 to 2033, the gearbox bearing segment is anticipated to rule the global large scale bearing market by application.

“Ongoing construction of infrastructure projects, including power plants, bridges, and dams has increased demand for large scale bearings. These projects require strong, dependable bearings to support the operation of diverse components, assuring lifetime and trouble-free operation,” – says an analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

How Does Competition Look in the Large Scale Bearing Market?

The large scale bearing industry is highly consolidated with a significant number of players vying for high shares. Several significant participants in this industry comprise SKF Group, ThyssenKrupp GmbH, Schaeffler Group, Timken Company, and NTN Corporation among others.

The large scale bearing industry is characterized by intense competition among leading players, who are investing heavily in research & development to develop innovative and cost-effective products. These companies are also expanding their product offerings and strengthening their distribution channels to meet the changing demands of customers.

Collaborations and partnerships with other firms are becoming increasingly common in the market, allowing participants to leverage each other’s capabilities and expand their reach. Mergers and acquisitions are being used by key players to enhance their position and gain access to new markets, particularly in rapidly growing economies such as India and China.

For instance,

NSK expanded their line of electrical erosion immune bearings in March 2023 for axles. These bearings have insulating polymer coatings and conductive brushes. These will strengthen NSK’s flexibility to respond to different client needs regarding electrical erosion and help to increase EV dependability and range.

Minebea Mitsumi announced Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ltd.’s full acquisition of all of its shares in January 2023. The company and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. had a share transfer agreement in existence prior to August 2022 for the purchase of Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ltd. shares.

Market Outlook by Categorization:

By Product Type:

Plain Bearing Deep Groove Four Point Contact

Roller Bearing Cylindrical Tapered Spherical

Slew Bearings

Electrically Insulated Bearings

By Diameter:

500 to 1000mm

1000 to 1500mm

1500 to 2000mm

2000 to 2600mm

By Application:

Main Bearings

Pitch Bearings

Generator Bearings

Gearbox Bearings

Flange Bearing

Yaw Bearings

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltic Countries

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

