Pop-Rock Band WORLD5 to Release Highly Anticipated Third Studio Album III on Spectra Music Group Label

Reno, NV, 2024-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — The album will be released under the prestigious Spectra Music Group label and is expected to receive critical acclaim from music critics and fans alike.

“III” is a cohesive work of pop-rock that takes listeners on a soulful journey through human relationships. With 11 songs, the album showcases the band’s signature sound which blends elements of pop, rock, and soul and features the powerful and emotive vocals of lead singer Lou Evans. The band’s passion for creating meaningful and relatable music shines through in every song on the album. “III” is a testament to the band’s growth and evolution as artists, and is sure to leave a lasting impression on listeners.

WORLD5 has been making waves in the music industry since their formation in 2011. The band consists of five talented musicians from different corners of the world, including the United States, Sweden and New Zealand. Their unique blend of cultures and musical backgrounds has resulted in a sound that is both diverse and captivating, a must-listen for music lovers of all genres.Their previous albums, “Global Experience” and “Heartbeat of the World”, have received critical acclaim and have solidified their place in the international music scene.

“We are beyond excited to release our third studio album, ‘III’, to the world,” says WORLD5. “This album is a true representation of who we are as a band and the journey we have been on together. We can’t wait for our fans to hear it and we hope it resonates with them as much as it does with us.” ”I applaud you WORLD5 on a job well done and try to picture me giving you a standing O because that’s what this project deserves. ‘III’ is excellent work with a mix of songs that have true purpose and connect with people from all over the World.” – Skope Magazine “The music of WORLD5 is unlike anything else I’ve heard. Their combination of international influences and modern pop-rock sound make for an unforgettable listening experience.” – Razorback Magazine

“III” will be available for purchase and streaming on all major music platforms on May 10, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from WORLD5 and the Spectra Music Group label.

For more information on WORLD5 and their music, please visit their official website at www.world5music.com. Follow the band on social media for the latest news and updates. Don’t miss out on the release of “III” and join WORLD5 on their musical journey.