Oedipus Returns to the Stage in an Explosive Thriller at Wyndham’s Theatre

Prepare to be mesmerized as the timeless tale of Oedipus unfolds once again, this time in a gripping and electrifying adaptation at Wyndham's Theatre. Presented by Leicester Square Box Office, in association with visionary director Robert Icke, "Oedipus" promises to captivate audiences with its riveting narrative and stellar cast.

Starring the internationally renowned and multi-award-winning actors Mark Strong and Lesley Manville, this modern rendition of Sophocles’ epic tragedy promises to be an unforgettable experience. Set against the backdrop of election night, where the polls predict a landslide victory, the production delves into the depths of human emotion and intrigue.

Director Robert Icke, known for his groundbreaking work including “1984” and “The Doctor,” once again demonstrates his prowess in reimagining classic texts for contemporary audiences. Following the success of his revelatory adaptation of “Oresteia,” Icke brings his unique vision to “Oedipus,” infusing the ancient story with relevance and urgency.

Audiences can expect a thrilling journey as the secrets of the past collide with the present, unraveling a tale of fate, identity, and the complexities of human nature. Having received acclaim during hit runs at Internationaal Theater Amsterdam and the Edinburgh Festival, "Oedipus tickets now available at Leicester Square Box office for a strictly limited engagement.

"We are thrilled to present 'Oedipus' in collaboration with the talented team led by Robert Icke," says a spokesperson for Leicester Square Box Office. "This production promises to be a gripping exploration of power, prophecy, and the timeless struggle against destiny. With Mark Strong and Lesley Manville leading the cast, audiences are in for a theatrical experience unlike any other."

Don't miss your chance to witness the drama unfold on stage.

Event Details:

Production: Oedipus

Venue: Wyndham's Theatre, London

Wyndham’s Theatre, London Tickets: Available for purchase at Leicester Square Box Office

For more information and to secure your seats, visit Leicester Square Box Office.

