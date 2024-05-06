Experience the Thrilling Oedipus: Tickets Available Now by Leicester Square Box Office

London, UK, 2024-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Get ready for an unforgettable theatrical experience as Leicester Square Box Office proudly presents “Oedipus” at Wyndham’s Theatre. Book your Oedipus tickets today and witness the electrifying adaptation of Sophocles’ timeless tragedy, brought to life by acclaimed actors Mark Strong and Lesley Manville, in collaboration with visionary director Robert Icke.

“Oedipus” promises to be a gripping thriller set against the backdrop of election night, where the fate of characters unfolds amidst political intrigue. Director Robert Icke’s reimagining of this ancient Greek tale delivers a modern twist, infusing it with relevance and urgency for today’s audiences.

Following successful runs at International Theater Amsterdam and the Edinburgh Festival, “Oedipus” arrives at Wyndham’s Theatre for a limited engagement. Don’t miss your chance to experience this captivating production, exclusively available through Leicester Square Box Office.