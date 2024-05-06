Future Electronics Features onsemi’s Offline SMPS System Solution Guide in Recent Digital Campaign

Montreal, Canada, 2024-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is thrilled to announce an exclusive opportunity for engineers, designers, and industry professionals to sign up to download onsemi’s comprehensive Offline SMPS System Solutions Guide!

Switch Mode Power Supplies (SMPS) play a pivotal role in modern electronics. From low-wattage laptop battery chargers to high-power server supplies, SMPS technology is the backbone of energy-efficient systems.

The onsemi Offline SMPS System Solutions Guide provides a wealth of knowledge for both beginners and seasoned experts.

Simply fill out the form on to secure your copy of the onsemi Offline SMPS System Solutions Guide. Whether you’re designing power supplies, optimizing energy usage, or exploring new applications, this guide is your go-to resource.

To access the guide, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/onsemi-smps-system-solutions-guide.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 48 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and an extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5,100 employees are its greatest asset, with a presence in 48 countries and regions. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

