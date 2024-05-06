Global General Surgery Devices Industry Poised for Steady Growth at 6.4% CAGR, Reaching US$23.6 Billion by 2033 | FMI Study

The Global General Surgery Devices Industry is on track for consistent growth, driven by advancements in medical technology and an increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), a leading market research firm, the market reached an estimated valuation of US$12.0 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, it’s projected to climb to US$23.6 billion by 2033, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

One of the key reasons for the expanding usage of laparoscopic operations on a global scale is the rising frequency of numerous serious illnesses such as colorectal cancer and gynecological disorders. Because of the numerous advantages provided by minimally invasive treatments, there is an increase in demand for minimally invasive operations.

Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure that enables the doctor to get to the inner parts of the abdomen (tummy) and pelvis without making deep cuts in the skin, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures can boost market growth.

The requirement of surgical procedures is in high demand due to advancements in treatments. For example, laparoscopic surgery will continue to collaborate with more computer-assisted technology, more image-based technology, and the creation of new energy devices to reduce costs. As a result of the cheaper cost of the treatments, there will be a lucrative demand for general surgeries.

Request a Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17057

Key Takeaways from the Global General Surgery Devices Industry Study

Direct energy system devices are the leading segment as a product, and held around 2% market value share in 2022, owing to aesthetically minimizing wounds and allowing doctors to conceal scars.

market value share in 2022, owing to aesthetically minimizing wounds and allowing doctors to conceal scars. The colorectal surgery segment is set to lead among the application segment of general surgery devices market with a projected market value share of around 7% by 2033, owing to the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer

by 2033, owing to the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer By end users, hospitals held a share of around 2% in 2022 due to the preference of patients to visit hospitals for surgical procedures compared to other end-user settings.

in 2022 due to the preference of patients to visit hospitals for surgical procedures compared to other end-user settings. North America held a value share of around 4% in 2022, due to rising surgeries of colorectal cancer in the region.

“Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries among the ever increasing Patient Pool suffering from Chronic Conditions is set to propel the Global Market for General Surgery Devices,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Global General Surgery Devices Industry Competition

The general surgery devices market is a sector that has undergone consolidation. The market participants are concentrating on creating and introducing technologically enhanced approaches to increase the accuracy and efficiency of operations and reduce post-operative problems.

The commercial debut of Smith & Nephew’s CORI Surgical System, the company’s newest portable robotics platform, in Japan, is scheduled for February 2022.

To provide complete technology and product options in urology, gynecology, and general surgery, Arthrex and Richard Wolf, worldwide pioneers in minimally invasive surgical technologies and solutions, announced a U.S.-based cooperation in November 2022.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the general surgery devices market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2015–2022 and projections for 2023–2033. The global general surgery devices market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the product type– (direct energy system devices, trocars/access devices, internal closure devices, laparoscopes, hand access instruments, insufflation devices, and robotic-assisted surgical systems), by application- (bariatric surgery, colorectal surgery, general surgery, gynecological surgery, and other surgery), by end-user- (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics), across seven key regions of the world.

Global General Surgery Devices Industry Key Companies Profiled

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Medtronic Plc

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Olympus Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew Plc

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Richard Wolf GmbH

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical Inc

Endocontrol SA

Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument Co., Ltd

Click Here To Buy Your Full Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17057

Segments Covered in the Global General Surgery Devices Industry Research

Product:

Direct Energy System Devices

Trocars/Access Device

Internal Closure Devices

Laparoscopes

Hand Access Instruments

Insufflation Devices

Robotic Assisted Surgical System

Applications:

Bariatric Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Other Surgery

End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Clinics

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you to devise innovation-driven trajectories for your business.

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube